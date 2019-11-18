Why Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited (NSE:DWARKESH) Could Be Worth Watching

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited (NSE:DWARKESH), which is in the food business, and is based in India, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NSEI over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Dwarikesh Sugar Industries still cheap?

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries appears to be overvalued by 23% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at ₹25.05 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of ₹20.35. This means that the opportunity to buy Dwarikesh Sugar Industries at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s earnings are expected to increase by 54%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DWARKESH’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DWARKESH should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DWARKESH for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DWARKESH, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

