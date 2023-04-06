Why on earth won’t Tarrant commissioners release information about jail inmate’s death? | Opinion

What are Tarrant County commissioners hiding about jail inmate Robert Miller’s death? It’s unacceptable that they are appealing to the attorney general to keep the information from the public.

Taxpayers and Miller’s family have a right to know what is going on in the county jail. Why are inmates dying at an unconscionable rate? Be honest with your constituents, Commissioners.

- Reed K. Bilz, Fort Worth

