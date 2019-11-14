Why EasyVista S.A.’s (EPA:ALEZV) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at EasyVista S.A. (EPA:ALEZV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for EasyVista:

0.63 = €4.8m ÷ (€29m - €22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, EasyVista has an ROCE of 63%.

Is EasyVista's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that EasyVista's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the IT industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, EasyVista's ROCE is currently very good.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how EasyVista's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for EasyVista.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect EasyVista's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

EasyVista has total liabilities of €22m and total assets of €29m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 74% of its total assets. EasyVista's high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE - but its ROCE is still impressive.

Our Take On EasyVista's ROCE

In my book, this business could be worthy of further research.

