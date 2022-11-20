Why Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ) Could Be Worth Watching

While Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik’s ratio of 38.02x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 34.61x, which means if you buy Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 40%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EUZ’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EUZ? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EUZ, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for EUZ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

