Why this effort to incorporate Perdido? To save it. | Guestview

The recent efforts of We Are Perdido Inc. and Stop Perdido City have a lot more in common than one would think.

Foremost is passion. Passion for community involvement. Passion for transparency in all things government. Passion for accountability of leadership. Passion for stewardship of this place we love. Ordinary citizens who have put their hearts on their sleeves, invested their resources, time, and energy to protect their way of life and the southwest Escambia community known for years as simply "Perdido."

Every person who has chosen that this issue is worthy of their time and effort brings forth a valued perspective. Their viewpoints are born of their personal history and experiences here and elsewhere.

We Are Perdido, Inc. is concerned that the community is heading in the wrong direction and time is running out for constructive change. Stop Perdido City believes that the community is fine as it is and does not want it to change. Both, I believe, are advocating for the protection of the community they care about.

But what does Perdido need protection from? This question is where the paths forward and opinions differ.

I can only speak from my decades of calling Perdido home and what I experienced as a resident of Grande Lagoon, Innerarity Point, and Perdido Key. My perspective comes from years of advocating for the greater Perdido community as a leader of PKA, countless interactions with residents and property owners, and public and private meetings with Escambia County and the state of Florida.

I believe Perdido needs a layer of insulation between its resources and Escambia County. Now, why would I think that?

Because Escambia County has no county charter, citizens have never been allowed to vote on the powers of its elected officials. Rather, these officials determine their own rules and policies within broad state statutes. Citizens have no say. The five commissioners each can individually direct county staff and affect the workplace environment. This leads to internal inefficiency, distracts staff from following best business practices, and stifles productivity, leading to higher costs for taxpayers due to employee turnover, policy mistakes and litigation. We have seen it over and over.

Escambia County has no right of recall or term limits. Citizens have no recourse other than waiting for general elections to remove a morally failed or corrupt commissioner. Citizens cannot hold their leaders accountable. Without term limits, elected leaders become beholden to and unduly influenced by political donors. These donors have great business incentives to keep their candidate in power. I believe political donors often manipulate elections and public policy decisions in Escambia County. Lucrative county appointed board positions and contracts must be protected.

Escambia County has no mechanism for citizen-led referendum. If the voters disapprove of a decision made by county commissioners, there is no recourse. Without a change, we will continue being governed by five commissioners who may or may not be working in the region's best interest.

I have closely watched Escambia County politics regarding Perdido for the past six Board of County Commissioners administrations. Starting in 1999 with Mike Whitehead, who attempted to remove the dwelling cap on Perdido Key and allow for thousands more condos; W.D. Childers was convicted of bribery; Bill Dickson oversaw the horrific Hurricane Ivan response; Gene Valentino, advocated for “bingo” slot machines on Perdido Key and a Waterfront Development District, calling for an additional tax on all waterfront property owners; Doug Underhill was harassed by his fellow board members, even sued by Escambia County; and now Jeff Bergosh is responsible for removing Perdido from local representation in District 2 and annexing it, against the wishes of voters, to his own sphere of power in District 1, only to satisfy a personal vendetta. Pure spite.

Perdido residents have for years tried to affect positive change by attending BCC meetings and speaking on behalf of the community. But many, after watching public comment discouraged at BCC meetings with less and less time allotted and disrespectful behavior from the dias, few voters will brave the podium to press for their fair share of services. With the recent elimination of Committee of the Whole meetings, citizen opportunities for public access to board discussion is further hampered. Perhaps this is the overall plan for public engagement in Escambia County affairs. Call your commissioner, ask a “favor” and if you are a supporter, maybe you will be heard. This may have been a way to govern a rural county with very few citizens years ago, but it is failing us now.

Forgive me if I don't believe Perdido has a bright future under the current county government structure. And the odds of Escambia County ever adopting a Charter, Term Limits, Right of Recall, or Campaign Finance Reform are astronomical.

Perdido remains a "donor district," the beloved "cash cow" of Escambia County, with few voters and lands ripe for development. It is the perfect revenue source for a county government with little oversight.

Perdido is growing rapidly. Two out-of-town developers will build at least 935 new residences in our community in the next two years alone. They are already approved. They are building because they know that people want to live here. Perdido's rapid growth will continue, sooner than later.

It is in the County's interest to maximize the tax base, and we can expect them to continue approving development orders without any concern for adjoining communities. County leaders continue to green-light development with no growth plan and little consideration for the increased risk of flooding and traffic. Growth will happen whether we do anything or not.

Incorporation of Perdido can't fix all the problems, but it is a good start toward home rule and self-determination. Orange Beach was incorporated in 1984 to protect against being absorbed by Gulf Shores and tax revenue leaving the community. Not that anyone wants Perdido to look like Orange Beach, but you have to admire their investments in their town over the last 40 years. They invested back into their infrastructure and people, adding recreation facilities, creating jobs, and launching their own schools last year.

Several of my friends were born and raised in Pensacola. They remember Warrington and Brownsville as vibrant and thriving middle-class communities. The whole Navy Blvd. corridor was alive as a walkable, thriving community. But things change. Communities age and need to managed carefully to remain viable and desirable. Blight is a cancer that kills communities.

My dream is for a Perdido that grows up healthy and beautiful. With the proposed incorporation, Perdido takes on management of its future with a strong town charter, its residents can finally have a say. We would see leaders held accountable by the voters, a citizen-driven 20-year comprehensive plan to guide future development and redevelopment, and revenues coming back to the town to invest in infrastructure. As a municipality, Perdido would be able to take advantage of federal and state grants to strengthen it’s infrastructure. As a municipality, Perdido would have standing to participate in regional transportation planning and emergency planning agencies. Perdido would lift up the entire west side of Escambia County. Perdido would demonstrate hometown pride.

The people of the Perdido community must lead. Their combined passion must be used for the good of all. We who appreciate Perdido cannot be complacent, or we will watch our precious slice of paradise slip away. No one will take care of us better than we will take care of ourselves. There is still time to respond to Florida State Rep. Alex Andrade’s questions and perfect the Special Act that would allow the voters to vote on municipal incorporation in fall of 2024. Where there is a will, there is a way. Can we find common ground for the common good? I hope so. I’m not giving up.

Ann Griffin is a longtime resident of Perdido.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Why this effort to incorporate Perdido? To save it. | Guestview