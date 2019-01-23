Why Eiffage SA (EPA:FGR) Could Be Worth Watching

Eiffage SA (EPA:FGR), which is in the construction business, and is based in France, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTPA over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Eiffage’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Eiffage worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18.04% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Eiffage today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €66.96, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What’s more, Eiffage’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Eiffage generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Eiffage. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FGR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FGR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Eiffage. You can find everything you need to know about Eiffage in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Eiffage, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

