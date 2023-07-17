Why was an El Paso man killed in a fatal assault? Detectives want to know

El Paso police homicide detectives are trying to determine why a 57-year-old man was assaulted, choked and killed on Friday evening in an East Side neighborhood.

Julian Jesus Balderrama, 36, has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of Hilarion Mongloro Trejo on Friday evening at a home in the 11600 block of Scott Simpson Drive near Marty Robbins Park, police said in a news release.

El Paso Central Appraisal District records list the owner's name as "Hilario Trejo." The address is down the block from a Texas Department of Public Safety building.

Man killed in assault on Scott Simpson Drive

About 7:50 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in progress at the house. When officers arrived, they found Trejo dead at the scene, officials said.

An officer then saw Balderrama driving past the home in a vehicle that had been described by witnesses. The officer rushed into a patrol car and after a short pursuit stopped and arrested Balderrama nearby in the 11800 block of Pellicano Drive, officials said.

An investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and crime-scene investigators allegedly found that Balderrama had assaulted Trejo and "impeded his breath" – a law enforcement term for choking, strangling or suffocating someone.

"The incident was not domestic related, and there is no relation between Trejo and Balderrama. What led to the assault is still under investigation," police said in a statement.

Police have not released Balderrama's jail booking photo because the investigation into the homicide remains active.

Balderrama remains incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a $1.5 million bond.

A jail log shows Balderrama resides in San Elizario. He had been arrested in May on a robbery charge and more than two dozen warrants on traffic violations and for failing to appear in court as far back as 2018. He had been released from jail on a $20,000 bond on May 15 on the robbery case, which is pending in court.

El Paso police investigate at a crime scene on Scott Simpson Drive in the East Side in this file art

