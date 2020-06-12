Why the Electoral College may not be able to save Trump's reelection chances

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With less than five months until the election, it's increasingly unlikely that President Donald Trump will be able to repeat his success in 2016, when he lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College.

Trump has underwater approval ratings, is receiving poor marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and race relations, and is behind in several key swing states.

The president also faces demographic challenges with independents, white women, and voters 65 and older.

In 2016, the winner-take-all dynamics of the Electoral College led to Trump carrying Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point.

This year, that same dynamic may work against him.

With Election Day in just under five months, President Donald Trump could see his Electoral College firewall collapse out from under him.

The president faces a triple whammy of historically low approval ratings, poor marks for his handling of both the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent protests over racism and police brutality, and being on the defense in several key states he narrowly carried in 2016.

The circumstances and polling data are likely to evolve and certainly don't guarantee a huge loss for Trump, who won in 2016 despite polling well behind the Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, for much of the election cycle.

But for an incumbent president who has been in office for over three years, Trump finds himself in an increasingly precarious position.

The latest Gallup poll, conducted from May 28 to June 4, found Trump's approval rating at 39% and his disapproval rating at 57%, putting his approval in about the same territory as President Jimmy Carter at the same time in his presidency.

Nationally, Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee, leads Trump by 8 percentage points in Real Clear Politics' average of general-election matchup polls.

Of 76 national polls in Real Clear Politics' tracker conducted in the past six months that included a hypothetical general-election matchup between Biden and Trump, Trump led Biden in only two.

The latest survey from a major pollster that found Trump and Biden tied was a Fox News poll conducted in early April. The most recent survey that found Trump leading Biden was an Emerson College poll conducted from February 16 to 18.

A Pennsylvania elector holds her ballot for Trump before casting it at the Capitol in Harrisburg in 2016. More

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Americans don't vote for president in a national election — they vote for electors who vote for president. Forty-eight states — all except Maine and Nebraska — use a winner-take-all system in which the candidate who gets the highest percentage of the vote wins all the state's electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote by just over 3 million votes while winning the Electoral College, thanks to razor-thin victories by margins of less than 1 percentage point in crucial swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

While the machinations of the Electoral College helped Trump sweep to victory as a populist outsider in 2016, the same system could work against him in 2020.

In the pre-pandemic days of 2019, when the economy was booming, many analysts pointed to Trump's strength among non-college-educated white voters and the large proportion of those voters in the nonvoter pool in key swing states that gave Trump room to grow in 2020.

Since 2016, the predominately white and working-class "Obama-Trump voters" have received a significant amount of media attention. But another group has received substantially less scrutiny.

There remains a segment of voters who shifted from Mitt Romney in 2012 to Clinton in 2016, helping Democrats flip 40 seats in the 2018 midterms.

Amid the pandemic and the nationwide protests, this cohort could pose serious trouble for Trump's reelection chances in places like Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina.

In addition to Trump trailing Biden in national polls, he is behind in several of the key battleground states he carried in 2016 and shows signs of vulnerability in Republican-leaning states that he carried with much larger margins, like Ohio and Georgia:

Biden's expanding the map and putting states like Ohio, Iowa, and Georgia in play puts Trump on the defense and makes the Trump campaign invest resources in states previously thought to be locked down.

Outlets including Insider, The New York Times, and Axios have reported that Trump is concerned not just with the results of public polls, but with his own internal polling numbers, which show him well behind Biden.