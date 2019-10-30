Why Electra Gruppen AB (publ)'s (STO:ELEC) CEO Pay Matters To You

Anneli Sjöstedt became the CEO of Electra Gruppen AB (publ) (STO:ELEC) in 2012. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Anneli Sjöstedt's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Electra Gruppen AB (publ) is worth kr227m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as kr3.1m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at kr2.3m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below kr1.9b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is kr977k.

Thus we can conclude that Anneli Sjöstedt receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Electra Gruppen AB (publ). However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Electra Gruppen has changed over time.

Is Electra Gruppen AB (publ) Growing?

Electra Gruppen AB (publ) has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 16% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 1.4% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Electra Gruppen AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 14%, Electra Gruppen AB (publ) would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Electra Gruppen AB (publ), and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Electra Gruppen shares with their own money (free access).

