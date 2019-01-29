Why Electrosteel Castings Limited’s (NSE:ELECTCAST) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we are going to look at Electrosteel Castings Limited (NSE:ELECTCAST) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Electrosteel Castings:

0.058 = ₹2.2b ÷ (₹54b – ₹16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Electrosteel Castings has an ROCE of 5.8%.

Is Electrosteel Castings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Electrosteel Castings’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 14% average in the Building industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Electrosteel Castings’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Electrosteel Castings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Electrosteel Castings’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Electrosteel Castings has total assets of ₹54b and current liabilities of ₹16b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Electrosteel Castings’s ROCE