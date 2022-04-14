Why Elon Musk’s Shocking Twitter Bid Could Just Be Mega-Trolling

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Kirsch
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur
Christian Marquardt/Getty
Christian Marquardt/Getty

Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the market on Thursday after submitting a proposal to fully take over Twitter, raising the possibility that the platform could soon be privately owned by one of its biggest shitposters.

Whether to take Musk seriously is harder to say—though there are certainly reasons to remain skeptical about the offer.

Musk’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13 is non-binding and includes a clause that would allow him to “to withdraw the Proposal or modify the terms at any time.” That language, though legally standard, could give him wiggle room to renege if he so chooses.

Musk has a track record of not following through on announced agreements. This month, for instance, after he disclosed a 9.2 percent ownership stake in Twitter, the company offered him a seat on its board. He accepted, and other board members tweeted out cheery messages welcoming him.

Top Shitposter Elon Musk Escalates Twitter Feud With $43B Takeover Bid

Then, over the weekend, the social media company’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced that Musk had changed course at the last minute.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best,” he wrote.

Daniel Ives, a managing director at Wedbush Securities, said that in spite of Musk’s history, he thinks the Twitter deal will happen: “We believe this is a serious offer…and it's a soap opera that ultimately ends in Musk owning Twitter.”

Though he is worth an estimated $265 billion, according to Forbes, the Tesla CEO doesn’t currently have the cash on hand to fund the $43 billion acquisition, his historical stock sale disclosures suggest. As a result, he would either have to sell shares or use debt to pay for the deal. Ives believes that Musk would simply use his Tesla and SpaceX stock as collateral for $15 billion to $20 billion in debt financing.

Even if Twitter’s board shoots down Musk’s proposal, Ives said, they will face pressure to find an offer that is more competitive: “Otherwise, they’ll be eating shareholder lawsuits for breakfast.”

Musk talked a big game in his proposal letter to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor, which was disclosed in his SEC filing. “Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative [of free speech] in its current form,” he wrote. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

The document also indicated that Musk had pushed for the company to go private over the weekend, just as his agreement to join the board was falling apart. Had he taken a seat on the board, Musk would have been prevented from acquiring a stake larger than 14.9 percent, per the terms of the deal. He is now free to invest as he sees fit.

The world’s richest man is known for his provocations on the platform. Over the weekend, he questioned whether Twitter was “dying,” even though he’s its largest individual shareholder. He also tweeted, then deleted, a suggestion about turning its headquarters into a homeless shelter.

Previously, Musk roiled markets in 2018 after tweeting that he was mulling taking Tesla private at a price of $420 per share, adding that he had already secured the necessary funding. That deal never happened, and Musk ultimately settled a fraud charge with the SEC over allegations that he had misled investors about the proposal.

The billionaire is reportedly now under investigation by the SEC over insider trading concerns related to his brother’s stock sales. (Musk has firmly denied wrongdoing.) More recently, he failed to punctually inform Twitter investors that he had acquired a 5 percent stake in the business, which has prompted at least one shareholder lawsuit and could invite even more regulatory scrutiny.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Easter eggs: Why do we eat them every year?

    According to confectionary company Cadbury, eggs are symbolic of fertility, rebirth and the beginning.

  • Plan the weekend ahead with Upstate Parent's Family Weekend Calendar for April 15-17

    There is plenty to do this Easter weekend and beyond. Check out our weekend calendar to plan some family fun.

  • Faith, football are intertwined for Cardinal Gibbons state champions during Holy Week

    Four senior players from the Crusaders’ successful run to the NCHSAA 4A state football championship honored on the field, and also for their ministry work during the lead-up to Easter Sunday.

  • Gerry Zastrow seeks recount of Portage County Board District 24 vote after coming up short against Steve Cieslewicz

    Incumbent Gerry Zastrow lost his reelection bid by 11 votes.

  • Mindset of managers key in the pursuit of glory, says David James

    Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are bidding for multiple major honours this season.

  • Twitter has a user problem — and it’s got nothing to do with Elon Musk

    The Tesla founder wants to buy Twitter in a deal valuing the social-media company at more than $43 billion.

  • Private Fundraising Deals Slump as Public Valuations Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Private companies globally are pulling back sharply on raising new funds, as pressure on public markets begins to weigh on the lofty valuations sought by fast-growing startups.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish a

  • Weeks before Miami Grand Prix, judge hears last-ditch case to block Formula One race

    Just weeks before Formula One racing is set to debut outside Hard Rock Stadium, nearby residents made a last-ditch effort in court to stop the Miami Grand Prix, saying the noise will be “intolerable.”

  • Peloton increases its subscription fees for the first time

    It's cutting the prices of Bike, Bike+ and Tread hardware in a bid to lower the barrier to entry.

  • Billionaire Facing Record $2 Billion Tax Case Says Covid Worsened His Dementia

    Dave Rossman/Houston Chronicle via APAttorneys for the billionaire Robert Brockman claimed in a court filing on Wednesday that his dementia has materially deteriorated in recent months, and they again argued that the software tycoon is incompetent to stand trial in a record-breaking $2 billion tax evasion case.Brockman, 80, has Parkinson’s disease, which his lawyers cited as a probable source of his dementia. His mental state grew worse, the filing said, after he contracted the coronavirus in De

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Inflation-Hedging Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years.

    In a market filled with volatility and uncertainty like the one we are currently in, it's never a bad idea to look for strong dividend stocks that can pay reliable passive income. With the consumer price index, a measure of the prices of goods and services that Americans use every day, having risen 8.5% year over year in March, inflation is surging. Three stocks that do this are the real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR); the popular food brand General Mills (NYSE: GIS); and America's second-largest bank by assets, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is