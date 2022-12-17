Why is Elon Musk spending his time on Twitter, not on the mission to Mars?

1
Zoe Kleinman - Technology editor
·7 min read
Twitter Verified icon seen on mobile screen with Elon Musk in a background illustration.
Twitter Verified icon seen on mobile screen with Elon Musk in a background illustration.

I have been watching Elon Musk for a number of years - and more closely than ever in recent months, since he decided, seemingly on a whim, to buy the social network Twitter.

He is one of the world's richest men - sometimes the richest, depending on the price of Tesla shares, his main financial asset. With a string of other high-profile companies under his wing, including Tesla, Space X, Starlink, and Neuralink, he is also a subject of global fascination.

Then, of course, there is his own personal story - the tall, 51-year-old billionaire with 10 children ranging in age from one to 18. His first son died aged just 10 weeks. Musk, who was born in South Africa, has described living with Asperger's syndrome, a type of autism, and stated that his main goal in life is to colonise Mars.

What I have learned is - as, perhaps, with many of us - there are many different faces of Elon Musk.

The persona he projects via his prolific tweets is provocative, controversial and bombastic. He loves a rude meme, knows whatever he says will make headlines around the world, and enjoys trolling the media with ever more outlandish statements and jokes. He likes trying to goad us journalists into writing ever more extreme headlines.

In public, he has learned to be a showman, whether dancing alongside electric-car-making robots, emerging triumphantly from the latest slick Tesla prototype, or being filmed walking into Twitter's headquarters carrying a sink - "Let that sink in" was the gag, playing off a popular meme on the site. This Halloween, he attended a party in leather armour, a $7,500 costume called "the devil's champion".

Elon Musk posing in costume at Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween Party
Elon Musk posing in costume at Heidi Klum's 2022 Halloween Party

And yet Tallulah Riley, his ex-wife, whom he married twice, described him in BBC documentary series The Elon Musk Show as "sweet" and "shy".

Veteran Silicon Valley journalist and author Mike Malone, who has known Mr Musk for 20 years, tells me he sees "a very reserved, very smart, very introspective and intellectual guy" who spends long transatlantic flights with him reading complex trajectory tables, trying to work out how to land a spacecraft on Mars.

The pair have a long-standing $5 (£4) bet over Mr Musk's ambition to send people to Mars by 2030. "I said, 'I don't think you can do it - but I hope you do. I hope I owe you the $5,'" Mr Malone says. "That bet's still floating in the air".

Sending people to Mars is a lifelong goal for Mr Musk. Some say it is his take on long-termism - a philosophy favoured by some very rich people which seeks to act in the interests of billions of people in the far future, rather than focusing on the immediate needs of the present.

A NASA handout photo of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying astronauts to the International Space Station
Musk hopes his Space X rockets could one day help to colonise Mars

At some point, the human race is going to have to leave Earth, he says. And his interest in space is clearly signposted in his existing business portfolio. But where, on Earth, does Twitter fit in?

Mr Musk answered that question, this week - in a tweet.

"Social media in general, especially Twitter, were eroding civilisation," he wrote. "If civilisation collapses before Mars becomes self-sustaining, then nothing else matters. Human consciousness is gone."

But how was Twitter "eroding civilisation"?

Mr Musk said, at the very beginning, his aim in buying the platform was to create a 21st Century digital, global town square for discussing society's big issues.

He has written many times about perceived imbalance under the previous regime, arguing that right-leaning views were given less visibility by Twitter staff than left-leaning ones, skewing debate and creating echo chambers where nobody saw material that challenged their existing viewpoint. With some handpicked journalists, he published the "Twitter files", a selected set of internal documents, to support his view.

The amount of abuse and misinformation thrown around on the platform could also be seen as distracting from the real issues Mr Musk wants discussed.

But as anyone who has ever tried will know, navigating that tightrope between allowing free speech and suppressing hateful content is very, very hard.

Maybe there is a connection somewhere in Mr Musk's mind between Twitter and Neuralink, which is trying to create a direct link between human brains and computers.

Could it be that Twitter forms part of his research and he has essentially bought himself a living, breathing neural network of 300 million people sharing their lives, and opinions, in real time, online?

OK, we are in the realms of science fiction. But transporting that to another planet in some form would be one way of taking human consciousness away from Earth - and we know Mr Musk likes a challenge.

Different challenge

Mr Malone may never see his $5 - and betting against Mr Musk is generally a bad idea, entrepreneur Dolly Singh, who worked with him for six years at SpaceX, until 2013, says.

"I would, by rule, never bet against him," she says.

"Anything that's a machine - hands down, he's going to win."

Elon Musk carrying a sink into Twitter's San Francisco HQ
Elon Musk entered Twitter carrying some sanitaryware as a nerdy joke: "Let that sink in."

But Ms Singh also thinks Twitter presents her former boss with a different challenge.

"This is going to be harder than he has anticipated - and it's going to be a lot of work for him," she says.

Messy network

Mr Musk has talked openly about preferring engineering and code to people. Growing up, he did not understand people did not necessarily say what they meant, he told a Technology, Entertainment, Design (Ted) conference in Vancouver, last year.

In a text message, released as part of court papers for a legal case against Twitter that never actually happened, he wrote: "I interface way better with engineers who are able to do hardcore programming than with program managers/MBA [Master of Business Administration] types of people and/or frankly I hate doing mgmt [management] stuff. I kinda don't think anyone should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems."

Elon Musk wears an 'Occupy Mars' t-shirt at a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event in Texas
Elon Musk wears an 'Occupy Mars' t-shirt at a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event in Texas

His problem is that Twitter is one huge messy network of millions of people shouting, laughing, teasing, trolling, arguing - loud, complex and nuanced.

Mr Musk has already struggled with trying to moderate it, even with a promise of a lighter touch than the previous regime.

And Ms Singh is not the only observer to ask whether he will find it more difficult to run smoothly than he imagined.

'Hard worker'

As a businessman and a leader, he can be brutal - although arguably no more so than other chief executives.

Within one week of buying Twitter, he had laid off half the workforce. Those remaining were asked to sign contracts committing to an "intense" work ethic and long hours.

Pre-Twitter, he was one of the first to call for the staff of all his companies to be back at the workplace full time following pandemic lockdowns.

And he will not tolerate less than 100% commitment from his employees.

Ms Singh describes the Musk she knew as an "incredible leader", determined to "prove everybody wrong" when told he cannot achieve something, and, as is often said about him, a phenomenally hard worker.

"Elon wants to live in a world where he works 80 hours a week," she says.

"It's OK for him to say, 'I expect you to work as hard as me,' because he's not phoning it in from the beach, he's sleeping in a sleeping bag on the factory floor."

Most people, she says, burn out after a while. He does not.

Two sofas with bedding on them in Twitter's San Francisco office
Two sofas with bedding on them

He has installed beds in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, seemingly for his staff - although, he is understood to be sleeping there himself. He even shared a picture of his two-year-old son, X, wearing a company pass.

Others who worked with him in the 1990s also recall his extraordinary work ethic. He was furious, one said, to find nobody in the office at 21:00 on a Friday night.

Ms Singh says his time is Mr Musk's most precious commodity.

"Think about what it's worth, per second," she says.

You do not need to do the maths to know it is eye-watering.

And right now, he is pouring it all into Twitter.

Perhaps Mr Malone should not spend his $5 just yet.

You can follow Zoe Kleinman on Twitter @zsk.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk suspends some journalists' Twitter accounts

    The head of the United Nations is warning that Twitter's suspension of several journalists' accounts sets a "dangerous precedent." Most of the journalists had covered Elon Musk's decision to ban an account that tracked his private jet, using publicly available data.

  • Elon Musk is reportedly seeking investors for Twitter at $54.20 a share — the same price he paid for it

    Musk's family office is looking for new investors for Twitter, according to Semafor. New shares of Twitter will be sold at $54.20.

  • 1 E-Commerce Stock Ready to Pummel the Market in 2023

    Within the e-commerce space, there's one stock I like more than others: a South Korean online retailer named Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). Many companies claim to be the "Amazon of X" due to the Seattle conglomerate's massive success over the past few decades. Coupang is one of them.

  • Elon Musk polls Twitter followers on whether to reinstate CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists he accused of ‘doxxing’

    Elon Musk has asked his followers whether or not he should reinstate CNN, New York Times, Washington Post and other reporters he suspended for allegedly 'doxxing.'

  • Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving make The Ringer’s top 100 list

    See where Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rank in the top 100.

  • Trial to begin Monday for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. Will he testify?

    In the uneasy days before Congress met in January 2021 to certify the presidential election, Enrique Tarrio and other senior members of the Proud Boys plotted a rebellion at the U.S. Capitol building to stop the lawful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, federal authorities say.

  • Even Pro-Elon Musk Journalists Think His Twitter Ban for Doxxing Went Too Far

    Bari Weiss says the "whims and biases" that governed old Twitter are manifesting with Elon Musk: "I oppose it in both cases"

  • Parents accuse school of secretly indoctrinating 8-year-olds in trans ideology: 'Shocked and horrified'

    Parents in the U.K. are accusing a Church of England primary school of indoctrinating young students with transgender ideology by teaching that 3-year-olds can be non-binary.

  • Southwest Airlines customer service agents agree to 5-year labor deal which includes 25% pay increase

    The new five-year agreement includes wage increases, higher bonuses, improved vacation language, part-time employee overtime wage rate improvements and improved mandatory overtime protections for all employees.

  • Biden turns to country with documented child labor issues for green energy mineral supplies: 'It's egregious'

    The Biden administration announced this week that it would begin financing mining projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where mines often use child laborers.

  • Ford shows the shape of its planned European midsized electric SUV

    Ford is teasing a midsize electric SUV specifically for Europe, based on Volkswagen's MEB architecture shared with the ID.4.

  • Retail stocks including Macy's, Target get smoked as markets tank after retail sales miss

    An ugly day for retail stocks followed an ugly retail sales report early Thursday morning.

  • 3 Canadian Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 5%

    Canada is a country that is not only geographically close, but that offers some attractive investment choices too. Governance and regulation aren't an issue, and fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar usually aren't very pronounced, which is an advantage versus an investment in other countries with more volatile currencies. Here, we will showcase three Canadian stocks that could be attractive for income investors thanks to their elevated dividend yields of 5% or more.

  • At World Cup in Qatar, Women Fans Shrug Off Worries Over Dress Codes

    Many women at the World Cup in Qatar speaking to The Associated Press say that despite initial worries over the country's conservative dress codes, theyve encountered no troubles, feel safe, and only had to make minor adjustments. This is the first World Cup held in an Arab and Muslim nation. In the lead-up, the Qatari government, FIFA and national governments all advised people attending from all around the world to be careful to respect local customs, on everything from womens dress to drinkin

  • Elon Musk’s Free Speech Hypocrisy Makes Him the Biggest Snowflake

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s the most wonderful time of year… for snowflakes. While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis might be supplanting former President Donald Trump in the GOP, all anyone can talk about is the man replacing Trump as Twitter’s troll-in-chief. That would be yet another hypocritical, thin-skinned billionaire: Elon Musk.Musk subscribes to the new right’s facts-don’t-care-about-your-feelings philosophy. That is, until someone calls him on his bullshi

  • Songs and a reunion as missiles rain on Ukraine

    STORY: A joyful reunion at Kyiv station in time for the holidays. Nine months after she fled the war for Germany, Hanna Varavenko and her son made it back to see her husband, who didn't give his name. They arrived as Russia unleashed one of its biggest attacks so far, firing more than 70 missiles, according to Ukrainian officials on Friday (December 16).They learned about it on the train, which was held up at Bucha, outside Kyiv, as strikes rained down on the capital. But the couple lived close to the border where the war began, Varavenko said, so they'd been through worse."All my friends in Germany and all our friends who stayed in Ukraine tried to dissuade us from this trip, but I haven't seen my husband and father for nine months. It was very important for us to see each other, at least for this week. The journey is over two days. But this is worth it."People were shopping by flashlight in the country's second city, Kharkiv, where the bombardment knocked out power. It forced emergency blackouts across the country, which is frozen in the depths of winter. Others took refuge in Kharkiv's subway as explosions went off overhead. [LIUDMYLA MATOSOVA] “We heard the explosions, there were a lot of them. I was in the trolleybus when there still was electricity. When the power went out, we descended here to the subway and are waiting for the air raid siren to end.”Russia has rained missiles on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since early October after several battlefield defeats.But Friday's attack seemed to cause more damage than usual.Kyiv warned late on Thursday (December 15) that Moscow was planning a new all-out offensive early next year, perhaps as soon as January. Russia flew warplanes near Ukraine to try to distract its air defenses, Ukraine's air force said.Sixty of 76 Russian missiles had been shot down, according to the army chief. But the energy minister said at least nine power stations had been hit.Moscow says the attacks are aimed at disabling the country's military. Ukrainians call them a war crime.Back in Kyiv, folk songs to lift the spirits... as people took shelter from the attack at a metro station.

  • Nirbhaya case: The rape victim’s mum fighting for India’s daughters

    How Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi transformed from a quiet housewife into a crusader for justice.

  • Kalibr missile carrier still deployed in Black Sea

    A missile carrier with Kalibr cruise missiles on board is still deployed in the Black Sea after launch of missiles on Friday 16 December. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the United Coordination Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, during the 24/7 national joint newscast Quote: "At the moment, the same missile carrier that has launched at least five Kalibr missiles [on Friday, 16 December - ed.

  • France announces it will end visa restrictions with Morocco

    France will end visa restrictions for Moroccan nationals, the foreign minister said on Friday, in a sign of warmer relations between the two countries after more than a year of tensions between Paris and Rabat. "We've taken measures with our Moroccan partners to re-establish a consular relationship," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday after talks with her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Rabat. France, under pressure from public opinion to act to curb undocumented immigrants, announced last year it would cut the number of visas granted to nationals from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia because of the North African countries' refusal to take back their citizens living illegally in France.

  • New disaster recovery center in Palm Beach County providing help to hurricane victims

    New disaster recovery center in Palm Beach County providing help to hurricane victims