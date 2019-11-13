Why Emak S.p.A.’s (BIT:EM) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at Emak S.p.A. (BIT:EM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Emak:

0.073 = €25m ÷ (€544m - €200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Emak has an ROCE of 7.3%.

See our latest analysis for Emak

Does Emak Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Emak's ROCE is meaningfully below the Consumer Durables industry average of 12%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Emak stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Emak's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:EM Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Emak.

How Emak's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Emak has total liabilities of €200m and total assets of €544m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. Emak's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Emak's ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.