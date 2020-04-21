Why Embracer Group AB (publ)’s (STO:EMBRAC B) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll evaluate Embracer Group AB (publ) (STO:EMBRAC B) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Embracer Group:

0.048 = kr368m ÷ (kr11b - kr3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Embracer Group has an ROCE of 4.8%.

Is Embracer Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Embracer Group's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.6% average reported by the Entertainment industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Embracer Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Embracer Group's current ROCE of 4.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 24% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Embracer Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OM:EMBRAC B Past Revenue and Net Income

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Embracer Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Embracer Group has current liabilities of kr3.1b and total assets of kr11b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.