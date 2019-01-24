Why Embry Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1388) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll look at Embry Holdings Limited (HKG:1388) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Embry Holdings:

0.062 = HK$154m ÷ (HK$3.5b – HK$664m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Embry Holdings has an ROCE of 6.2%.

Does Embry Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Embry Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Luxury industry average of 9.4%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Embry Holdings’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Embry Holdings’s current ROCE of 6.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 13% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Embry Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Embry Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Embry Holdings has total assets of HK$3.5b and current liabilities of HK$664m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 19% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Embry Holdings’s ROCE

With that in mind, we're not overly impressed with Embry Holdings's ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect.