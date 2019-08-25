Why Emmbi Industries Limited (NSE:EMMBI) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio

Is Emmbi Industries Limited (NSE:EMMBI) a good dividend stock? How can we tell? Dividend paying companies with growing earnings can be highly rewarding in the long term. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

With a 0.4% yield and a eight-year payment history, investors probably think Emmbi Industries looks like a reliable dividend stock. A 0.4% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Emmbi Industries!

NSEI:EMMBI Historical Dividend Yield, August 25th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Emmbi Industries paid out 5.1% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

Is Emmbi Industries's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Emmbi Industries has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.58 times its EBITDA, Emmbi Industries has a noticeable amount of debt, although if business stays steady, this may not be overly concerning.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 3.08 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Emmbi Industries, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Emmbi Industries's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Looking at the last decade of data, we can see that Emmbi Industries paid its first dividend at least eight years ago. Although it has been paying a dividend for several years now, the dividend has been cut at least once by more than 20%, and we're cautious about the consistency of its dividend across a full economic cycle. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was ₹0.20 in 2011, compared to ₹0.50 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 12% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.