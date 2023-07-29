Why 'Employee 2' could be Donald Trump's worst nightmare

A source of much of the information in the indictments in the Donald Trump classified documents case apparently comes from "Employee 2," who the New York Times has identified as former Trump exectuvie assistant Molly Michael. Michael would have been present for so many of the moments at question in Trump's criminal investigations that her testimony could be devastating to Trump in the January 6 case as well. Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel talks with Alex Wagner about how important low-ranking staffers can be to prosecutors.