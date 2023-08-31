Why are there empty planters along Fleur Drive?

TechCrunch

BeFake, a social networking app that combines concepts from popular Gen Z app BeReal along with AI technology, has netted itself $3 million in seed funding to create an AI-augmented social network. The app's name, a clear reference to BeReal's authentic photo sharing among friends, is meant to suggest it does the opposite. Instead of showing what you're up to right now, BeFake users also snap photos with both the front and back cameras, but then customize their photos using AI technology using either in-app presets or custom prompts.