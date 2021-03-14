Why Is Enbridge (ENB) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

Zacks Equity Research
·4 min read

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Enbridge (ENB). Shares have added about 3.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Enbridge due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Enbridge Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Line 3 Cost to Rise

Enbridge reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 43 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents. The bottom line also deteriorated from 46 cents per share a year ago.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 17.9% year over year to $7,680 million.

The weak quarterly results were owing to a decrease in contributions from the U.S. and Canadian Gas Transmission businesses, as well as higher loss on the Energy Services front. The negatives were partially offset by higher contributions from Mainline System and Regional Oil Sands System.

Segment Analysis

Enbridge conducts business through five segments — Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services.

Liquids Pipelines: The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to C$1,787 million, up from C$1,720 million in the year-earlier quarter. Higher contributions from Mainline System and Regional Oil Sands System primarily led to the improvement. This was partially offset by lower contributions from Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent System.

Gas Transmission and Midstream: The segment’s adjusted earnings totaled C$878 million, down from C$948 million in fourth-quarter 2019. Lower contributions from the U.S. and Canadian Gas Transmission businesses affected the segment performance.

Gas Distribution and Storage: The unit generated a profit of C$492 million compared with C$481 million in the prior-year quarter. Increase in distribution charges and growth in the customer portfolio primarily led to the outperformance.

Renewable Power Generation: The segment recorded earnings of C$146 million, up from C$119 million in the prior-year quarter, thanks to the Hohe See offshore wind project’s Albatros expansion.

Energy Services: The segment incurred a loss of C$82 million compared with a loss of C$22 million in fourth-quarter 2019.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

For fourth-quarter 2020, the company reported DCF of C$2,209 million, representing an increase from C$2,051 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet

At the end of fourth-quarter 2020, the company reported long-term debt of C$62,819 million, and cash and cash equivalents of C$452 million. The current portion of long-term debt was C$2,957 million. Its debt to capitalization was 49.4% at fourth quarter-end.

Guidance

For 2021, the company estimates its guidance for DCF per share in the band of C$4.70-C$5.00, indicating a rise from the 2020 level of $4.67. It expects 2021 EBITDA within C$13.9-C$14.3 million, indicating an increase from the 2020 level of C$13.3 million. It hiked 2021 dividend to 83.5 Canadian cents, reflecting a rise of 3% from a year ago. This marked the 26th consecutive yearly increase.

Notably, the company has C$30 billion of organic growth projects under development. The Line 3 replacement is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of this year. Moreover, it boosted capital cost of the project by C$1.1 billion to C$9.3 billion.

Enbridge is optimistic that there will be a gradual recovery in energy demand supported by Asian markets. Vaccine rollouts will play a crucial role in the recovery process.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Enbridge has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Enbridge has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • ChargePoint Falls on First Earnings Release After De-SPAC Merger

    The leading Level 2 charging network reports fiscal fourth-quarter results and prepares to issue more shares.

  • Is GM Poised to Beat Its Guidance Again?

    The auto giant's 2021 guidance wasn't very impressive -- but that's probably just because management is setting ultra-conservative targets again.

  • If Clean Energy Is the Future, Why Are Renewable Energy Stocks Selling Off Right Now?

    The recipe for renewable energy's 2020 breakout was so perfect it deserves a Michelin star. Technological improvements had been simmering for years and paired perfectly with short-term seasonings like low interest rates. The result was a 234% surge in the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT: TAN), a 59% increase in the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: FAN), and tons of excitement surrounding electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen fuel cell companies.

  • Nio Seems Awfully Risky When Considering the Bigger Picture

    Perhaps one of my most glaring criticisms from an editing standpoint is that I write long introductory paragraphs. So, for those who have suffered from my loquaciousness, here’s perhaps my shortest lede ever. It may be time to rethink Nio (NYSE:NIO), and therefore to sell NIO stock. Source: Nio.com Before I get into it, let’s discuss some clarifying points. First, this is an article regarding my opinion as to where I think NIO stock will go. I could be dead wrong about this. Second, InvestorPlace offers a hub for independent writers – and I am one of many – to publish their opinions, which often vary wildly. Some of my peers on this site remain bullish on Nio stock.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys Finally, if you are bullish on Nio stock at this moment and you only want to hear opinions that align with your perspective, then honestly it doesn’t make sense to read this article any further. As well, this is not an exegesis on NIO stock and may miss certain arguments that support the countering opinion. But if you want to read a non-exegetical cautionary perspective about the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, then you’ve come to the right place. NIO Stock Has a Consumer-Level Valuation Problem One of the main criticisms that has popped up as NIO stock soared to record-breaking heights is the idea of valuation. Based on its financial performance, the EV maker does seem stretched. The company is burning cash while competing in a cutthroat – and I would argue whimsical – sector. Sure, you can make the argument that Nio is an aspirational company and that its specific aspirations – providing an alternative to high-end EV brands – make the present valuation metrics worthwhile. And that will be true, if the company delivers on said aspirations. But that’s a big if. Most importantly in my view, NIO stock may have a consumer-level valuation problem. For instance, the underlying company’s ES8, a full-size seven-seater SUV, has excellent performance metrics, taking this massive behemoth on wheels from standstill to 60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. And it has a price tag of roughly $68,000. Meanwhile, the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model X has the same acceleration in standard trim and with an option to seat up to seven passengers. Yes, it costs $80,000, which is to Nio’s advantage. However, when you’re talking about cars priced above $50,000, consumers probably care less about saving money and more about tangible and intangible attributes, such as reliability, access to service and social cachet. Having really spearheaded the EV movement, I believe more consumers will pass on the discount and go with Tesla, if given the choice. Also, Nio will likely need to give much more of a discount as automotive heavyweights enter the EV scene. That will cut into already negative margins, which may hurt NIO stock. Speculation Needs Unwinding On Feb. 17 of this year, I provided a technical reason why NIO stock may be due for a correction. If you look at the price then and where it is today, you can see that I was right to offer a warning. Currently, though, Nio is in the middle of what I believe is a dead-cat bounce. Thus, the percentage gains appear impressive. Nevertheless, the stock needs to do much more before it can unwind the technical damage on its chart. However, I’m skeptical that the bulls can continue propping up NIO stock. Actually, this isn’t a criticism of the underlying company, but rather a reflection of the present speculative landscape. As you know, millions of people have bid up what my colleague Will Ashworth might call crap stocks. Which is all fine and well until you realize that money is a finite resource. Therefore, the more meme stocks are available to trade on, the more they are detracting away from each individual trade. Further, having gone up so much, NIO stock needs exponentially more funds to produce the rip-roaring gains that initially attracted speculators. In this case, I highly recommend you study the concept of the law of diminishing returns. I’ve got to assume that with the crisis that came upon us last year, many retail investors are simply tapped out. Indeed, FINRA provides evidence of this based on stock trading on margin hitting all-time highs. If investors weren’t tapped out, why would they expose themselves to greater risk by trading on margin? Beyond that, if brokerages get nervous about their borrowers’ solvency, they can impose margin calls – keep a healthy ratio on the margin account or the brokerage will take back those borrowed shares and sell them. Time to Get Real If you still believe that NIO stock is going to go off to the races, hats off to you. In my view, investors need to get real with what’s happening. There’s simply too much speculation for rational folks to feel comfortable about hyped-up growth firms attempting to deny gravity. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a short position on TSLA. A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Nio Seems Awfully Risky When Considering the Bigger Picture appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Hold Off on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Stock as SPAC Mania Hits Major Turbulence

    Not all blank-check companies are built for the same exact purpose. Sure, they’re around to raise money for some private company they will fund and “reverse merge” into at some point. And sure, a huge honking share of these special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) dominated the electric vehicle (EV) sector in 2020. But in the case of Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:BFT) and its BFT stock, it’s not at all about the car — though it could well involve how people pay for it. Source: Sulastri Sulastri / Shutterstock.com The target of this SPAC is Paysafe Group Ltd., a company that offers online and in-store payment processing. In case you haven’t noticed, this space glows hot like coals at a cookout held in a volcano. After a year when consumers had to learn how to do everything via the internet, Paysafe processes online payments for businesses. It also handles point-of-sale transactions for everyday brick-and-mortar merchants.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips And yet, one question cannot be avoided: Is this whole SPAC phenomenon beginning to reek of financial fad? Or are SPACs, as one commentator notes, just plain bad? There’s been much talk lately of SPAC overload. The big price gains that many investors and SPAC creators once saw as automatic have hit turbulence as the first quarter of 2021 closes. A mix of market saturation and investor skepticism explains it. After all, who makes out in the end? The investors? Or the founders? Or, in the case of BFT stock, perhaps both? BFT Stock and the New SPAC Smackdown Since early December, BFT stock is up close to 50%. That’s good news but tinged with a touch of bad. And that bad is twofold. First, share prices have remained flat since Christmas. That doesn’t exactly presage the investor enthusiasm you want to see headed into a reverse merger. And second, the SPAC bubble — and yeah, I’d call it a bubble — looks primed to burst with the vigor of a tomato winged via slingshot at the head of Chamath Palihapitiya. Call it SPAC-lash, if you will. The truth is, it’s well deserved. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys Palihapitiya, as you may know, is considered one of the founding fathers of SPACs. And by his own admission, he’s just suffered a “super tough week.” This came after regulatory filings showed that on the week of Mar. 1, he sold his entire personal stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE): more than six million shares. When the news hit, SPCE shares dropped 10%. Holy mothership. What does this have to do with BFT stock? Two things: Everything and everything. Super tough weeks, Mr. P., are your own freaking fault when you’re revealed to have essentially abandoned the company you helped to fund. To the question I posed earlier, it presents prima facie evidence that the founders make out like bandits, whatever the fate of shareholders might be. For his own part, Palihapitiya said in a Tweet that he had sold “some shares,” with a sad-face emoji, no less. But The New York Times reports in its Mar. 8 DealBook newsletter that he sold all of them. Insert whatever laughing-all-the-way-to-the-intergalactic-bank emoji you want here. A Reality Check Is in Order So here, I’m going to take a contrarian view to a few of my InvestorPlace colleagues, who think the Paysafe deal is an opportunity to capitalize on a well-priced stock. No. It’s an imperative to stand by. Aside from that fact that BFT stock and its SPAC are stalled, we need a reality check, folks. Anything that reeks of easy money on Wall Street sooner or later must face close scrutiny. And let’s remember, SPACs are relatively new. The shell-game sort of dynamics the Virgin Galactic sale revealed aren’t illegal. But they sure deserve the hairy eyeball, as in enough hair to make a silver-backed gorilla envious. And the fact is, SPACs have zero correlation price-wise to the companies they will fund. That’s right. None. A SPAC raises money. Period. What you get in the end is a private company, now gone public, that must realize its promise. Heretofore sealed financials will come to light. The walled garden of nurture the company enjoys as funds amass turns into a kicked-out-of-the-nest situation once the opening bell rings. And having been an expert observer in the banking space for some years — I invite you to check out my podcast, Bankadelic — I can tell you there is no such thing in the payments world as a slam dunk. Many are vying to get a piece of it and must deal with the dominant likes of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). Sorting Out the U.S. Payments Puzzle What’s more, the payments rails in the U.S. are tangled. The Federal Reserve’s Faster Payments Task Force (FPTF) revealed that, if anything, our system is a mess compared to Europe, where huge amounts of money clear and post in seconds. The goal of the FPTF was to produce “secure, ubiquitous, faster payments by 2020.” We’re still waiting. True, Paysafe is multinational as it’s based on the Isle of Man. It can claim more than 20 years experience servicing more than 200,000 small and medium businesses. The problem is, payments technology is changing almost at the speed it took you to read this sentence. As machine learning, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency reach critical mass, two decades of experience could mean nothing. Or everything. Do you know? Of course you don’t, and neither do I. Novel payments solutions, such as privately held Branch, have figured out how to give employees instant payment access to money they’ve accrued at work, but before the paycheck. (Check out my podcast with Branch’s Ahmed Siddiqui here.) Upstarts like Branch that transcend the nuts and bolts of traditional payments architecture could eat Paysafe for lunch. Or not. Do you know? Of course you don’t, and neither do I. Of Paysafe and Playing It Safe Here’s what I do know: This whole SPAC thing is beginning to reek of a board game for billionaires. Do we add billionaire Bill Foley, the guy behind this one, to the list? Consider that some legendary billionaires, such as Warren Buffett, aren’t touching SPACs with a Benjamin-coated ten-foot pole. Though Chamath Palihapitiya bragged just a few weeks ago that he wants to be the next Warren Buffett. I should say. Sounds like he had a plan, eh? Regular investors betting on BFT stock may make out. But as I’ve established, of recent they definitely haven’t. Granted, once this SPAC takes Paysafe public, the company may prove far more viable than I’m intimating here. I definitely hope so. But here’s a word to both the wise and the foolish: Wait. Whatever the double-speak on Virgin Galactic is, the fact that a SPAC legend essentially took the money and ran gives me no reassurance whatsoever. That’s not to paint Foley and his namesake SPAC with a broad brush. But yours truly, of the metaphorical tin can and string as punditry goes, can hardly phone this one in. I don’t know about you. For the time being, consider me SPAC’d out. On the date of publication, Lou Carlozo did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Hold Off on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Stock as SPAC Mania Hits Major Turbulence appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • ETF to Ride the Market Rally on Biden's Stimulus Optimism

    The Wall Street rally is expected to continue on optimism surrounding the introduction of another round of fiscal stimulus.

  • Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

    A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead. He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • IRS "Get my payment" tool allows you to see when stimulus check will arrive

    The IRS has updated its "Get My Payment" tool to let people track when they will receive the $1,400 direct payments from the government's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, according to USA Today.Driving the news: Some people have received the money via a direct deposit, and some banks have already started processing the checks, Fox Business reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples jointly making less than $150,000, should expect to receive $1,400 and $2,800, respectively, by the official payment date of March 17.How it works: The "Get My Payment" tool asks users to input their full Social Security number or tax ID number, date of birth, street address and ZIP code. The site then displays the date by which the users should expect their next payment. Users might receive a "Payment Status Not Available" message. The IRS warned, "If you get this message, either we have not yet processed your payment, or you are not eligible for a payment."Users who receive a "Need More Information" message should check their current information, as their payment was returned to the IRS because the post office was unable to deliver it. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Michael Cohen tweeted that his multiple meetings with the Manhattan district attorney prosecutors 'aren't good news' for Trump

    In a tweet Cohen quoted a legal expert saying recent interviews between Cohen and Manhattan DA prosecutors spelt trouble for Trump.

  • NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Kyle Lowry are increasingly pouring money into startups for the thrill of investing and a chance to break down barriers for people of color

    In the last two months alone, a broad range of startups have gotten funding from NBA all-stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook.

  • The NASA Perseverance's SuperCam delivered audio of Martian rocks being zapped by lasers. It is one of the many highlights of its mission so far.

    NASA released an audiotape of its rover zapping a rock this week, highlighting another example of the robot's successful trip to the red planet.

  • I flew on Boeing 737 Max aircraft from United and American and found one airline to be a lot more transparent than the other - here's how the 2 compare

    They were the first in the US to fly the Max again and took different approaches when it came to informing flyers they were booked on the infamous jet.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • A North Carolina elementary school displayed hashtags like #SlaveryForLife for a 4th-grade Civil War assignment

    Waxhaw Elementary School asked students to write tweets as various Civil War figures, then displayed them on a billboard and posted them on Facebook.

  • Cuomo biographer details long history of Governor's abuse towards staff

    In the past few weeks, several women have alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted them, behaved inappropriately, or touched them without their consent.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned down an invite from Bernie Sanders to testify before the Senate about income inequality

    Sanders criticized the Amazon CEO for not attending and for trying to prevent workers from unionizing.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Phoenix on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix Raceway.