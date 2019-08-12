Why Encavis AG’s (ETR:CAP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll evaluate Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Encavis:

0.036 = €91m ÷ (€2.8b - €244m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Encavis has an ROCE of 3.6%.

Is Encavis's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Encavis's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 4.8% average reported by the Renewable Energy industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Encavis's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Encavis's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Encavis.

How Encavis's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Encavis has total liabilities of €244m and total assets of €2.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 8.8% of its total assets. With low levels of current liabilities, at least Encavis's mediocre ROCE is not unduly boosted.

What We Can Learn From Encavis's ROCE

Based on this information, Encavis appears to be a mediocre business.