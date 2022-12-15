Why Energiekontor AG (ETR:EKT) Could Be Worth Watching

Energiekontor AG (ETR:EKT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €92.40 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €78.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Energiekontor's current trading price of €82.50 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Energiekontor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Energiekontor Worth?

Great news for investors – Energiekontor is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Energiekontor’s ratio of 29.5x is below its peer average of 35.45x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electrical industry. Energiekontor’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Energiekontor?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Energiekontor, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -8.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although EKT is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to EKT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EKT for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Energiekontor and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Energiekontor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

