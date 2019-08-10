Why Energiekontor AG (ETR:EKT) Could Be Your Next Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Energiekontor AG (ETR:EKT), it is a company with an impressive track record of dividend payments as well as an optimistic future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Energiekontor here.

Exceptional growth potential average dividend payer

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than EKT, with its expected earnings growth of 40%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by a similarly outstanding revenue growth over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives.

XTRA:EKT Past and Future Earnings, August 10th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that EKT is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 2.3%. EKT has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

XTRA:EKT Historical Dividend Yield, August 10th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Energiekontor, I've compiled three important factors you should look at:

Historical Performance: What has EKT's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is EKT worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EKT is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of EKT? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

