Why Ennis, Inc.’s (NYSE:EBF) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ennis:

0.14 = US$47m ÷ (US$362m – US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2018.)

Therefore, Ennis has an ROCE of 14%.

Is Ennis’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Ennis’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Commercial Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Ennis compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Ennis.

Do Ennis’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ennis has total assets of US$362m and current liabilities of US$31m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 8.5% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), Ennis earns a sound return on capital employed.

The Bottom Line On Ennis’s ROCE

If it is able to keep this up, Ennis could be attractive.