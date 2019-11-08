Why Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.’s (SGX:L23) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we'll evaluate Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (SGX:L23) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Enviro-Hub Holdings:

0.0069 = S$1.1m ÷ (S$181m - S$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Enviro-Hub Holdings has an ROCE of 0.7%.

Is Enviro-Hub Holdings's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Enviro-Hub Holdings's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 17% average reported by the Metals and Mining industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Enviro-Hub Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that, Enviro-Hub Holdings currently has an ROCE of 0.7%, less than the 1.5% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Enviro-Hub Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Enviro-Hub Holdings could be considered a cyclical business. You can check if Enviro-Hub Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Enviro-Hub Holdings's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Enviro-Hub Holdings has total liabilities of S$16m and total assets of S$181m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 8.9% of its total assets. Enviro-Hub Holdings has very few current liabilities, which have a minimal effect on its already low ROCE.