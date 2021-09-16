Why Epic Games is not happy with result in Apple lawsuit

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: September 17, 2021

The way you buy things inside of apps on your iPhone, like news subscriptions or a signature dance move on Fortnite, could be about to change thanks to the efforts of Cary-based Epic Games.

In a 185-page judgment of Epic Games v. Apple, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple no longer can block developers from communicating alternative payment options to customers outside of the App Store.

But Epic Games isn’t exactly happy about the ruling -- and is already appealing it.

We took a stab at unpacking what the ruling in Epic v. Apple means for the companies and consumers.

Founded in 2012, AgBiome has now raised more than $250 million from investors.

(Green houses at AgBiome’s campus in Research Triangle Park.)

Tech news from the Triangle

A year after SlowCOVIDNC app launched, how effective is it in curbing COVID-19 spread? [N&O]

RTP’s AgBiome raises $116M from investors to increase use of natural pest control. [N&O]

Durham startup Wild Earth wants your dog to quit its traditional meat diet and consider plant-based food and lab-grown meat. [N&O]

Large mixed-use development coming to Research Triangle Park’s Hub RTP. Take a peek. [N&O]

SAS tells employees to get vaccinated or they could lose their jobs. [N&O]

NC deploys mobile monoclonal antibody clinics to keep COVID patients out of hospitals. [N&O]

Better together: Raleigh, Durham startup hubs are joining forces to make hiring easier. [N&O]

Merck, looking to hire for dozens of positions in Triangle, to host job fair on Saturday. [WRAL]

Gilead Sciences considered Durham for 275 jobs before settling on Raleigh. [TBJ]

What I’m reading

Just go ahead and make time for the Wall Street Journal’s excellent and eye-opening series of investigative articles on Facebook. [WSJ]

The Lucid Air is the first electric car with a 520-mile EPA-rated range. [The Verge]

Why retailers love buy now, pay later. [WSJ]

What Amazon’s hiring spree means for local job markets. [Ryan Avent Substack]

How the battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet. [NYT]

Other Triangle business

Why is a popular N.C. restaurant abandoning serving alcohol? [N&O]

Peeing, parking and pistols. Raleigh cracks down on Glenwood South ‘ruckus.’ [N&O]

Durham’s Green Flea Market, long a thriving Latino business center, is for sale. [N&O]

