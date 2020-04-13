Why Ercros, S.A.’s (BME:ECR) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we'll evaluate Ercros, S.A. (BME:ECR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ercros:

0.066 = €27m ÷ (€656m - €243m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Ercros has an ROCE of 6.6%.

See our latest analysis for Ercros

Does Ercros Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Ercros's ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 8.9%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Ercros's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Ercros's current ROCE of 6.6% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 12%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Ercros's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

BME:ECR Past Revenue and Net Income April 13th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Ercros.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ercros's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Ercros has current liabilities of €243m and total assets of €656m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 37% of its total assets. Ercros has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Ercros's ROCE