Why Erie owes a debt of gratitude to newly retired bankruptcy judge

Erie lawyer Thomas P. Agresti had the distinction of serving as only the third federal bankruptcy judge in Erie since Congress created bankruptcy judgeships in 1978.

Before that, court-appointed bankruptcy referees held court in Erie dating back to the 1860s.

Erie is lucky that it will get another bankruptcy judge following the 71-year-old Agresti's retirement on Feb. 10.

Part of that has to do with Agresti's efforts as he prepared to leave a position he held for 19 years.

Erie almost lost out on getting another bankruptcy judge. The elimination of the post would have forced debtors and creditors in northwestern Pennsylvania to travel to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh.

The issue came down to numbers.

Bankruptcy filings have dropped sharply since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a decrease of 6.3% from 2021 to 2022, according to federal court statistics released Feb. 6.

The trend has not spared U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which is based in Pittsburgh but includes a bankruptcy judge based at the federal courthouse in Erie. The district's three other bankruptcy judges are in Pittsburgh.

The Erie Division of U.S. Bankruptcy Court handles cases from 10 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania: Erie, Crawford, Warren, McKean, Venango, Forest, Elk, Jefferson, Clarion and Mercer. A total of 75% of the Erie judge's cases originate in the Erie Division. The rest originate in the rest of the Western District.

The Western District of Pennsylvania's bankruptcy judges handled an all-time high of 31,830 cases in 2005, a year after Agresti took the bench. That figure included 2,136 cases for Agresti. The flood of bankruptcy filings locally and nationwide in 2005 was largely due to debtors going to court before a landmark bankruptcy reform law took effect in October 2005.

In 2020, the four bankruptcy judges in the Western District of Pennsylvania handled a total of 5,022 cases, including 1,272 for Agresti.

In 2021 — the last full year in which Agresti heard cases — the number of total cases in the district dropped to 3,926, including 987 for Agresti.

The decline prompted the Judicial Conference of the United States to consider recommending that the courts not fill a future bankruptcy judgeship vacancy in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The conference outlined that possibility in a letter on Feb. 23 to Michael A. Chagares, the chief judge of the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, whose jurisdiction includes the Western District of Pennsylvania. Federal Circuit Court judges select U.S. bankruptcy judges to serve renewable 14-year terms.

Agresti was contemplating retirement when he saw the letter. But he did not want to step down unless Erie would continue to have its own bankruptcy judge.

"I didn't want to be the last bankruptcy judge," Agresti told me. "I didn't want that when they shut the door, no one was coming in."

Agresti made some calls. A letter-writing campaign started.

Those who sent letters to Chagares and others included Pennsylvania's U.S. senators, Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, who wrote before his retirement. Letters also were sent by Congressmen Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, who represent northwestern Pennsylvania; and Jennifer Fisher, then the president of the Erie County Bar Association.

"The Erie Division is not merely some recent administrative action," Kelly and Thompson wrote to Chagares on March 30. "It has long been recognized that given the distance to Pittsburgh, a bankruptcy presence in Erie is essential to serve the needs of the population in this area of the state.

"For that reason, there have been bankruptcy referees, and then judges, located in Erie since the Civil War era. The Erie Division is primarily rural and the residents for the most part have only modest incomes. We are concerned that the burden of a reduction in the number of judges on the Court will fall disproportionately on these residents."

The campaign worked.

3rd Circuit decides to keep bankruptcy judge in Erie

The 3rd Circuit Judicial Council in September approved the process to fill the vacancy created by Agresti's retirement. Chagares urged approval, as did Carlota Bohm, then the chief U.S. bankruptcy judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The judges said the Erie post would be needed even more once bankruptcy filings increased.

"It is expected that the bankruptcy caseload will return to pre-pandemic levels in the future as many of the protections instituted by Federal and State governments during the pandemic come to an end," Chagares' wrote his fellow 3rd Circuit judges on Aug. 25. "Inflation, decreased savings of consumers and increases in consumer debt are also indicators that the bankruptcy cases will trend upwards in the coming year."

Whether the bankruptcy filings will increase remains to be seen. Fewer bankruptcies would be a good thing.

But having a bankruptcy judge in Erie is also a good thing for northwestern Pennsylvania.

Agresti is glad his efforts to save the position paid off before he left office.

"Erie needs representation," he said. "It was important to me. It was important to keep the door open."

