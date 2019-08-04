Why The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. EL is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a strong history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Estée Lauder Companies here.

Outstanding track record with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

In the previous year, EL has ramped up its bottom line by 58%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 40% return to shareholders, which is what investors like to see! EL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that EL has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. EL's has produced operating cash levels of 0.71x total debt over the past year, which implies that EL's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NYSE:EL Income Statement, August 4th 2019 More

EL is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NYSE:EL Historical Dividend Yield, August 4th 2019 More

