Why Ethiopia’s 'alphabet generation' feel betrayed by Abiy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucy Fleming - BBC News
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oromo protests in 2017 - Ethiopia
Oromo protests in 2017 - Ethiopia

When Abiy Ahmed became prime minister of Ethiopia three years ago, the Oromo community felt their shackles had finally been broken.

He was one of them - he understood the anger of the country's largest ethnic group who had led mass demonstrations leading to his predecessor's resignation.

He knew what their crossed arms - the shackle symbol made famous at the Rio Olympics when marathon runner Feyisa Lilesa raised his arms at the finish line - really meant.

Ethiopia&#39;s Feyisa Lilesa crossed his arms above his head at the finish line of the Men&quot;s Marathon athletics event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016.
Feyisa Lilesa made crossed hand shackle sign famous at the Olympics in 2016

"Many people saw [Abiy] as a new Messiah," says Merera Gudina, chairman of the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC).

For Oromos have felt like second-class citizens in their own country - once referred to even in official circles by a derogatory slur known as the G-word, the equivalent of the N-word, and made to feel ashamed of their cultural identity.

Most Oromos live in the Oromia region, as the country is divided into ethnically based states. Yet in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, which is completely surrounded by Oromia, some Oromos say it was frowned upon for them to speak Afaan Oromoo in public, even on a bus.

This frustration found a voice in the "qubee" generation, which means "alphabet" in Afaan Oromoo - a reference to those who were taught in their mother tongue for the first time, a policy introduced to schools nationwide in the early 1990s after the fall of the Marxist regime.

"Qubee" also makes a political statement, pointing to a decision for the Afaan Oromoo language to adopt the Latin alphabet, distancing itself from the Ge'ez script used in Amharic - the working language of the country.

And with more education, came a political awakening.

"As more educated Oromos started comparing their history with other histories like that of South Africa, they realised that the inferior position assigned to them by the system was unbearable," says Faisal Roble from the US-based Institute for Horn of Africa Studies and Affairs.

'Brutality exaggerated'

They learnt how modern-day Ethiopia was formed under Emperor Menelik II through conquest - and how their land was lost.

But not all Ethiopians see it the same way.

Menychle Meseret, an academic at Ethiopia's University of Gondar, says many of the claims about Menelik's brutality are baseless and exaggerated for political gain.

A statue of Menelik II and the Ethiopian flag in Menelik Square, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Emperor Menelik II fought off Italian invaders, but has a mixed legacy in Ethiopia

"Much of Ethiopia's history is not written by trained historians, it's written by politicians - the allegation that five million Oromos were killed by Menelik for example," he says.

"When you check such numbers there wouldn't even have been five million people in the whole of Ethiopia at that time."

Yet Oromos did feel economically and culturally subjugated, which Mr Faisal puts down to the royal elite regarding them as "uncivilised", a view which continued during Emperor Haile Selaisse's four-decade rule, until his overthrow in 1974.

"One of the tenants of the era of Haile Selaisse was to Amharise the Oromos... so that's why you will see a huge urbanised Oromo lost to their traditional names and culture and who assumed the Amharic language and Amharic names," he says.

It is the alphabet generation who have bucked against this and embraced their cultural identity - they want their language to be recognised as one of the country's working languages, they want to feel at ease in Addis Ababa, which they call Finfinnee, and have more of a say in its administration and growth, they want more autonomy over Oromia and they want jobs.

This new-found confidence was encapsulated by Hachalu Hundessa, a former political prisoner turned music star whose lyrics fuelled the Oromo protests.

Women dressed up for the Oromo festival Irreecha in Ethiopia - 2019
Oromo cultural pride is now being expressed in fashion

Amid the euphoria that greeted Mr Abiy as Ethiopia's first Oromo prime minister, things did change.

Oromo fashion shows were held in Addis Ababa, the Oromo's Irreecha thanksgiving festival took place in the capital for the first time in a century. Political prisoners were released, opposition figures, including the hugely popular Oromo media mogul Jawar Mohammed, were welcomed back from exile.

Hero killed

There was a little unease about some of Mr Abiy's other political reforms, but last year things deteriorated fast when Hachalu, who had said he was getting death threats, was killed - the motive is still unclear.

For the alphabet generation, their hero was dead - it led to a wave of ethnic unrest, leaving more than 160 people dead and the arrest of opposition figures like Mr Jawar, who now faces charges of terrorism and incitement to violence.

Ethiopian musician Hachalu Hundessa poses while dressed in a traditional costume during the 123rd anniversary celebration of the battle of Adwa, where Ethiopian forces defeated invading Italian forces
Hachalu Hundessa, seen here in traditional Oromo costume, had become increasingly politicised whilst in prison

Any democratic government would be left with no choice but to enforce the law when confronted with such scenes, says Mr Menychle.

Yet the repercussions have led Mr Jawar's OFC and the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) to boycott next week's general election.

"The political space has been shrinking. For example last year we had 206 offices across Oromia and now we have only just three offices," says the OFC's Prof Merera.

Mr Abiy's Prosperity Party (PP) will have no real competition in Oromia. This is the party he formed after dissolving the Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), a coalition of four ethnically based parties formed in 1988 to fight the Marxist regime.

It had been dominated for more than two decades by Tigrayans, who make up around 7% of the population - another factor in the Oromo protests that brought him to power.

'Togetherness'

Mr Abiy's idea was to have a more ethnically diverse party - the country has more than 80 ethnic groups - but with a unity of purpose to resolve ethnic differences which often boil over to violence.

This vision is in his book Medemer, published at the time of the PP's launch, an Amharic language term that can be translated as "coming together".

Chart showing the ethnic make-up of Ethiopia
Chart showing the ethnic make-up of Ethiopia

Oromos number around 40 million out of Ethiopia's population of 115 million.

"Calling for unity and togetherness is a good thing," says Mr Menychle, "because if you see Ethiopia today, ethnicity is stretched to the maximum, where people are dying, saying: 'You're not for one of us.'"

However, Mr Abiy has been Machiavellian in his determination to set up the PP, says Mr Faisal, ditching Oromo allies who disagreed with him like Lemma Megersa. Mr Lemma had nominated him for prime minister, but was sacked last year as defence minister for criticising the PP's creation.

Mr Faisal agrees that the PP has opened its doors to more groups, but says it could be a way to impose "autocratic rule" - something Oromo politicians who favour a more decentralised federal system fear.

"Clever city boys took him over," says Prof Merera, alluding to how he feels Mr Abiy turned his back on the promises to Oromia's youth and has been swept along by ethnic Amhara sympathies.

Mr Faisal puts it more bluntly: "Abiy realised that Amharas control the intellectual power, the media, the plutocracy… he came to realise that the only way he could control Ethiopia was by aligning to the Amhara ideology."

The same month as Medemer was launched, Menelik's renovated Imperial Palace in Addis Ababa was opened to the public for the first time, along with 15 acres of grounds called Unity Park. It had been lovingly renovated and inside was a life-size waxwork of Haile Selassie.

The life-size waxwork of Haile Selassie at the Imperial Palace - October 2019
A waxwork of Haile Selassie on his throne can now be seen at the Imperial Palace

Mr Abiy took care to say it was all funded by donations - but Mr Menychle says it all fed into the rhetoric of opposition Oromo politicians wishing to make political gain.

The academic argues the prime minister has in no way let Oromos down when it comes to the PP or language.

"The government is also working on this language issue - if this is the demand for Afaan Oromoo to be a working language, it will not be a problem."

More on Ethiopia's election:

In fact he says Mr Abiy has been at pains to strengthen institutions, with the appointment of Birtukan Mideksa to head the electoral board and Daniel Bekele, once head of Human Rights Watch's Africa division, to lead reforms at the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) - both of whom had been jailed in the wake of the disputed 2005 parliamentary election.

The state-linked EHRC has been outspoken in its criticism of atrocities being carried in the Tigray region, where war erupted in November, and of abuses in Oromia - recently condemning the public execution of a teenager suspected of being a rebel, an allegation his family deny.

'Double-edged sword'

And it is the rebel insurgency in western and southern Oromia and subsequent crackdown where Mr Abiy comes in for criticism from everyone. These are no-go areas which suffer internet blackouts and where elections will not be held on 21 June.

Map of Ethiopia, showing Oromia
Map of Ethiopia, showing Oromia

"We are killed by double-edged swords," a resident in western Oromia told BBC Afaan Oromoo, meaning civilians were being killed by both the rebel Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the security forces.

For Mr Menychle the prime minister, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, was too hasty in 2018 in inviting groups like the exiled OLA back without first agreeing the terms of their return, especially for those who were armed.

After the OLA's homecoming, negotiations over disarmament and integration into the security forces broke down, fuelled by distrust over Mr Abiy's vision for Oromia.

And Prof Merera fears these elections will not deliver durable peace and stability - to the detriment of the alphabet generation.

"A country at peace gets good governance and in turn meaningful economic development. Our youths are flocking to Yemen, flocking to South Africa, flocking to Europe and then losing their lives.

"The young people especially want real change."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What is the Catholic Communion controversy?

    A committee of U.S. Catholic bishops is getting to work on a policy document that has stirred controversy among their colleagues before a word of it has even been written. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a document “on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church” that some bishops hope will be a rebuke for politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion. IS THIS AIMED AT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN?

  • Biden White House says report US held back Ukraine aid is 'nonsense'

    The White House denied reports President Joe Biden's administration froze military aid to Ukraine following the announcement of a summit this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed: The Nobel Prize winner who went to war

    The Tigray fighting has shattered the overseas reputation of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

  • Biden's silence on capital punishment is irking fellow death penalty opponents

    Biden's silence on capital punishment is irking fellow death penalty opponents

  • Russell Wilson’s Father’s Day Picks

    The NFL star and founder of the fashion line LR&C knows exactly which shirt, travel bag, and towable tube every dad will love. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • America's backward climate politics are cooking the country

    Ted Cruz is tweeting while Texas fries

  • Teenagers drank more than $17 billion worth of alcohol in 2016, a new study finds. Here's why experts worry that COVID-19 has fueled the fire of underage drinking.

    A new study by researchers at UNC Charlotte found that consumers ages 12 to 20 drove $17 billion worth of alcoholic beverage consumption in 2016.

  • Zendaya Teased "Euphoria" Season 2 With a New Clip That Will Give You All the Feels

    It's finally happening!

  • Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure

    The White House made clear Friday that President Joe Biden was opposed to letting the federal gasoline tax rise at the rate of inflation to help pay for an infrastructure package that a bipartisan group of 21 senators is trying to craft. The gas tax increase was part of an early package that called for $579 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, rail and public transit. It’s unclear if it will make the final cut and the White House seems intent on making sure it doesn’t.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 11-17 June 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos of Africans from across the continent and elsewhere.

  • Ethiopia finally set to vote as PM vows 1st fair election

    Ethiopians will vote Monday in a landmark election overshadowed by reports of famine in the country’s war-hit Tigray region and beset by logistical problems that mean some people won’t be able to vote until September. The election is the centerpiece of a reform drive by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whose rise to power in 2018 seemed to signal a break with decades of authoritarian rule and led to his Nobel Peace Prize the following year. Abiy’s ruling Prosperity Party, formed in 2019 by merging groups who made up the previous ruling coalition, is widely expected to cement its hold on power.

  • Duchess of Cambridge launches Centre for Early Childhood

    It is the legacy project that will define the Duchess of Cambridge, borne of a decade of work that has led her to describe the early years as “the social equivalent of climate change”. The Duchess on Friday will launch the Centre for Early Childhood, a base from which to “drive awareness and action” on the impact of the first five years of life, in a bid to transform society. The centre is considered a landmark step in the Duchess’s work and a signal of her lifelong commitment to the subject, re

  • ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Producer Reveals 20 Seasons of Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (EXCLUSIVE)

    After 20 seasons and 14 years on the air, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” took its final bow on E! last week. Tonight, the Kardashian-Jenners will sit down with Andy Cohen for their first-ever reunion. But before the famous family tells all, Variety spoke to executive producer Farnaz Farjam, who worked on the series since it […]

  • Conservative Christians jeer ‘traitor’ Pence for refusing to overturn election

    Former vice-president heckled at conference in FloridaPence makes only passing reference to deadly Capitol attack Mike Pence told the gathering: ‘Thank you for the privilege of serving as your vice-president with Donald Trump. It was the greatest honor of my life.’ Photograph: Stephen M Dowell/AP Mike Pence, the former US vice-president, has been heckled as a “traitor” for his refusal to overturn last year’s election result during a speech to a gathering of religious conservatives. Pence, who is

  • Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities

    The record-breaking temperatures this week are a weather emergency, scientists and health care experts say, with heat responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined. With more frequent and intense heat waves likely because of climate change and the worst drought in modern history, they say communities must better protect the vulnerable, like homeless people and those who live in ethnically and racially diverse low-income neighborhoods. “This heat has an important effect on people and their health,” said Dr. Suganya Karuppana, chief medical director at the Valle del Sol community health clinics in Arizona.

  • OJ Simpson keeps fighting in Vegas against Goldman judgments

    O.J. Simpson will keep fighting recent court orders in Nevada that he owes at least $60 million in judgments stemming from the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, his lawyer said Friday. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne said he intends to ask the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn one judge’s order to pay the slain man’s father, Fred Goldman, and another judge’s order in favor of Paul Dorsey, a Connecticut man holding rights to collect the wrongful death claim of Ron Goldman’s mother, Sharon Rufo.

  • Juneteenth Isn’t Just Another Day Off. It’s a Day For Action.

    How are you using your time, voice, and resources to ensure that Black people experience real freedom and justice in the same way you do?

  • Watch: Bryson DeChambeau photobombs Brooksie at U.S. Open: ‘I saw an opportunity and I just had fun with it.’

    Bryson DeChambeau just couldn't help himself.

  • Duchess Kate's Biggest Announcement Yet? Launching Her Own Center for Early Childhood

    The Duchess of Cambridge has focused on early childhood development for more than 10 years and aims to create her lifelong charitable legacy in the field.

  • Officer injured in Capitol attack says Republican ran from him ‘like a coward’

    Michael Fanone said on Wednesday he was ‘very cordial’ in interaction with Andrew Clyde in Capitol elevator earlier that day Andrew Clyde in Washington. Fanone said when he tried to shake Clyde’s hand ‘he just stared at me. I asked if he was going to shake my hand, and he told me that he didn’t who know I was.’ Photograph: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock A Republican congressman “ran as quickly as he could, like a coward” when a police officer injured in the attack on Congress on