Why ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo

FILE PHOTO: Kosovo special police patrol the area near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje
3
·3 min read

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades on Tuesday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

Serbia's defence ministry said that given the latest events in the region and Belgrade's belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vucic had ordered Serbia's army and police to be put on the highest alert.

Kosovo's government called on NATO peacekeepers to remove the barricades, but said it had the capacity and readiness to act.

Kosovo and Serbia intend to join the European Union and have agreed, as part of that membership process, to resolve their outstanding issues and build good neighbourly relations.

Here are some facts about the standoff:

WHY ARE THERE TENSIONS?

Kosovo won independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a guerrilla uprising against Belgrade's repressive rule.

Serbia, however, still considers Kosovo to be an integral part of its territory and rejects suggestions it is whipping up tensions and conflict within its neighbour's borders. Belgrade accuses Pristina of trampling on the rights of minority Serbs.

Ethnic Serbs, who do not recognise the Pristina government or Kosovan state institutions, account for 5% of Kosovo's 1.8 million people, with ethnic Albanians making up about 90%. The Serbs have vented their hostility by refusing to pay Kosovo's power operator for the electricity they use for example and frequently attacking police who try to make arrests.

WHY DID TENSIONS FLARE AGAIN?

Fresh ethnic tensions have errupted since Dec. 10 when Serbs erected multiple roadblocks and exchanged fire with police after the arrest of a former Serb policeman for allegedly assaulting serving police officers during a previous protest.

The stand-off comes after months of trouble over the issue of car licence plates. Kosovo has for years wanted the approximately 50,000 Serbs in the north to switch their Serbian car license plates to ones issued by Pristina, as part of the government's desire to assert authority over its territory.

On July 31, Pristina announced a two-month window for the plates to be switched over, triggering protests, but it later agreed to push the implementation date back to next year.

Ethnic Serb mayors in northern municipalities, along with local judges and some 600 police officers, resigned in November in protest at the looming switch.

WHAT DO THE SERBS WANT?

Serbs in Kosovo want to create an association of majority-Serb municipalities that would operate with greater autonomy. Serbia and Kosovo have made little progress on this and other issues since committing in 2013 to the EU-sponsored dialogue.

WHAT IS THE ROLE OF NATO AND THE EU?

NATO has about 3,700 troops stationed in Kosovo to maintain the peace. The alliance said it would intervene in line with its mandate if stability in the area were jeopardized. The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), which arrived in 2008, still has around 200 special police officers there.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Paul Simao, Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Serbia places its troops on Kosovo border on combat alert

    Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on “the full state of combat readiness," ignoring NATO's calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes. Serbia's Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said he “ordered the full combat readiness” of police and other security units and that they be placed under the command of the army chief of staff according to "their operational plan.”

  • Tensions rise in northern Kosovo as local Serbs block roads, Serbia puts army on alert

    Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades on Tuesday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbia's defence ministry said in a statement late on Monday that in response to the latest events in the region and its belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vucic had ordered Serbia's army and police to be put on the highest alert.

  • Eddie Nketiah caps Arsenal comeback with goal as leaders beat West Ham

    Said Benrahma’s successful spot-kick meant the Gunners had to come from behind to win.

  • Arsenal extend lead, Newcastle up to second on Premier League's return

    Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead with a 3-1 win over West Ham as the Premier League returned on Monday, while Newcastle climbed up to second thanks to an impressive 3-0 victory at Leicester.

  • 14,000 plunged into darkness after attacks on electrical substations outside Tacoma, Washington

    Four vandalized power substations caused power outages. Police are investigating but have no one in custody yet.

  • Baidu starts offering nighttime driverless taxis in China

    Baidu, the Chinese internet giant that became known for its search engines, is making some big strides in autonomous driving. Starting this week, the public can ride its robotaxis in Wuhan between 7 am and 11 pm without safety drivers behind the wheel. Previously, its unmanned vehicles could only operate from 9 am to 5 pm in the city.

  • James Franklin tells fans what to wear to Rose Bowl

    James Franklin tells Penn State fans what to wear to Rose Bowl vs. Utah.

  • Festive season in Moscow includes conflict symbols

    STORY: New Year's Day is Russia's main seasonal holiday, while Orthodox believers also celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.Outside the gates of Moscow's Gorky Park, the three Latin letters Z, V and O - frontline military symbols now used to promote the conflict in Ukraine - loom on plinths.Inside the park, there's a pavilion that contains a studio where people can record New Year and Christmas video messages for troops.Just off Moscow's busy Tverskaya thoroughfare, children supervised by adults were decorating cardboard boxes with glitter, baubles and images of Christmas trees to send messages and letters to troops.On Red Square, a pavilion was set up for people to donate gifts and humanitarian aid to troops. Upbeat Soviet-era music played outside, while an elderly lady inside wrote a message of support.Russia says it is waging a "special military operation" in Ukraine to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe the Kremlin's actions as an unprovoked war of aggression.*This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

  • Meet a couple living on disability and $500 per month from a guaranteed-income program for families hurt financially by the pandemic

    A couple from St. Paul, Minnesota, couldn't work during the pandemic, but a guaranteed income pilot is supplementing their disability benefits.

  • Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh

    The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $84.2 a barrel while Russian stock indexes were mixed.

  • NYPD announces car stop leads to homicide, assault arrest

    The NYPD announced a break in multiple cases after pulling a car over on Christmas Eve.

  • Board of Russia's AvtoVAZ approves $585 million in 2023 investment programme - RIA agency

    "Yes, it has been approved," RIA quoted AvtoVAZ president Maxim Sokolov as saying. Renault sold its majority stake in Avtovaz to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble ($0.0165) earlier this year, but with a six-year option to buy it back. In the months following the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine in February, AvtoVAZ has cut production and was offering some workers voluntary redundancy due to lack of components.

  • Family of Soccer Legend Snatched From Flight Leaving Iran

    Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty ImagesIranian authorities ordered the landing of a flight carrying the family members of Ali Daei on Monday, accusing the Iranian football star and his relatives of participating in anti-government protests, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA. Daei’s wife and daughter were heading to Dubai from Tehran on a Mahan Air flight when the plane was instructed to land on Iran’s Kish Island, about hundred miles outside of the city, and they were removed from the flight

  • Markets are blindly expecting the best – but inflation might not cool to the Fed's 2% target until late 2024, says Federated Hermes' top stock-picker

    "The market is whistling past the graveyard and expecting the best thing to happen," Phil Orlando said.

  • Bill Belichick commented on Rhamondre Stevenson after second late-game blunder

    What did Bill Belichick have to say about Rhamondre Stevenson's second late-game blunder?

  • Arsenal fights back to extend league lead to 7 points

    LONDON (AP) Arsenal showed how to fight back on Boxing Day, traditionally a busy time in English soccer, by beating West Ham 3-1 to stretch its lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points. Newcastle moved second with a 3-0 win at Leicester on Monday, pushing defending champion Manchester City down to third. Said Benrahma's 27th-minute penalty kick gave David Moyes' West Ham a 1-0 lead at halftime after the Gunners had a spot kick disallowed by VAR on the stroke of the interval.

  • Russian forces shower Nikopol district using Grads overnight, damaging gas pipelines and power grid

    The Russian military attacked the Nikopol district with Grad MLRS and heavy artillery overnight, damaging gas pipelines and the power grid in one of its hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

  • Texas culture overcame turbulence in 2022

    Steve Sarkisian's culture is weathering every storm.

  • Farmer predicts worse food shortages, higher prices in 2023 amid inflation, drought, interests rate hikes

    Stephanie Nash, a fourth-generation dairy farmer, predicts drought, supply chain issues and rising interest rates could spell an even worse 2023 for farmers.

  • Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land

    As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.