Why Etsy Stock Fell 12% in December

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) dipped 12% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The e-commerce platform posted strong gains in 2018 but lost some ground at the end of the year amid steep sell-offs for the broader market.

Last month was a turbulent time for stocks, with major indices posting their worst percentage-based performance in a December period since the Great Depression. While there wasn't any company-specific news behind Etsy's sell-off, and the company has otherwise evidenced strong momentum, its stock was not immune to the market's slide.

Given that the company has seen such explosive stock gains and trades at a highly growth-dependent valuation, Etsy's sell-off last month was not as bad as it could have been and seems to suggest shareholder confidence in the business. Etsy's December's sell-off came on the heels of a 27% rally for the stock in November that stemmed from the company's strong third-quarter results, and it's not surprising that shares retraced gains last month amid the market's shake-up.

Etsy stock has regained much of the ground it lost last month, as data showing strong momentum for the U.S. economy and consumer discretionary spending has lifted the market. The company's shares trade up roughly 11.9% in January so far.