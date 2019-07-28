Why Eurocell plc's (LON:ECEL) CEO Pay Matters To You

In 2016 Mark Kelly was appointed CEO of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mark Kelly's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Eurocell plc has a market cap of UK£212m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of UK£459k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£372k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from UK£81m to UK£323m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£536k.

So Mark Kelly receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Eurocell has changed from year to year.

Is Eurocell plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Eurocell plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 4.2% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 13% over last year.

I would argue that the modest growth in revenue is a notable positive. And the modest growth in earnings per share isn't bad, either. So while performance isn't amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Eurocell plc Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 75%, over three years, would leave most Eurocell plc shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Mark Kelly is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

While the growth could be better, the shareholder returns are clearly good. So all things considered I'd venture that the CEO pay is appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Eurocell insiders are buying or selling shares.

