Why Europe may no longer be a COVID-19 infection barometer for the U.S.

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has looked toward Europe to get a sense of where the United States was heading in terms of COVID-19 infection levels. Generally, the U.S. was about "three to four weeks" behind the continent. But now, it looks like the "tables have turned," Gottlieb told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday.

Several European countries, including Italy, have seen an uptick in cases, but Gottlieb thinks the U.S. may avoid a similar surge because "we're vaccinating so much more aggressively" than the European Union and some national governments, which have been slow to ramp up their rollouts. "I think we're in a different situation," Gottlieb said.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'No doubt' further waves of infections to come, warns head of ONS

    FA Cup final will kickstart return of spectator sport 'AstraZeneca vaccine should be suspended in Ireland' Tory rebellion over lockdown easing looms Long Covid symptoms ease after vaccine, say sufferers Oxford jab delivery hold-up disrupts EU bid to stop third wave Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK's national statistician said he has "no doubt" that there will be a further wave of Covid-19 infections in the autumn. Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), also said there is a lot of regional variation in terms of how many people have antibodies. His comments come after England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there were still risks to reopening society and the UK will experience another surge of cases at some point, potentially in late summer or through the autumn and winter. Sir Ian said people need to understand how the data is moving forward and look at the impact of the "wonderful" vaccine rollout. "But having said that, we need also to recognise that this is a virus that isn't going to go away. And I have no doubt that in the autumn there will be a further wave of infections," he told BBC's Andrew Marr. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Chile becomes Latin America's COVID-19 vaccination champion

    After being among the world's hardest-hit nations with COVID-19, Chile is now near the top among countries at vaccinating its population against the virus. With more than 25% of its people having received at least one shot, the country of 19 million on South America's Pacific coast is the champion of Latin America, and globally it is just behind Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Government officials and health experts say it was the country's early negotiations with vaccine producers, as well as its past experience with robust vaccination programs, a record praised by the World Health Organization.

  • In light of Cuomo allegations, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggests Dems have a double standard when it comes to allegations of sexual harassment

    Whitmer said she supported New York AG Tish James' investigation, and shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault, according to Politico.

  • Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

    Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, following a similar move by Denmark. "We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

  • Former judge 'could not convict despite believing rape accusers'

    Britain’s former most senior court martial judge has said he believed most female rape complainants in wake of a Telegraph investigation that showed soldiers were more likely to be cleared in military courts. Judge Blackett, who was Judge Advocate General of the Armed Forces until last year, told The Telegraph that while in “most” rape trials he prescided over he “thought that the victim was probably telling the truth”, the law as it stands “is not enough”. He said: “In my experience as a judge who has sat in numerous rape trials in both civilian courts and the court martial, the difference in the prosecution and defence versions is small and acquittals are based on the fact that the jury/board cannot be sure beyond reasonable doubt of the victim’s story. “In most of those cases I have thought that the victim was probably telling the truth – but under the law that is not enough.” Writing for The Telegraph below, Judge Blackett has also suggested that in rape cases where both parties have consumed too much alcohol, where understanding of consent is blurred, they should be tried as sexual assault. It comes after this newspaper revealed that sexual assault victims of Armed Forces personnel are refusing to report their attackers because defendants are twice as likely to be cleared in military courts than criminal courts. Data analysis found that just 29 per cent of the 59 military personnel tried at court martial for sexual offences in 2019 were convicted, compared with 65 per cent of the 7,742 defendants who appeared before the criminal justice system for the same offences in the same year. Court martial differs from civilian courts in that juries are made up of boards of service personnel who are of superior rank to the defendants. Successful prosecutions have been consistently lower than criminal courts for a number of years and are on the decline. Emma Norton, director of the Centre for Military Justice, has been calling for sexual assualt and rape cases that occur in the Armed Forces to be handled by civilian police, the CPS and the Crown Court. However, Mr Blackett says he does not believe this would solve the issue and says figures show that both the civilian and military “systems are struggling with the law”. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Victims of rape need to know their cases will be taken seriously and pursued rigorously through the courts, so offenders are brought to justice. “This is why we are reviewing our response to this horrific crime, while investing millions to deliver speedier justice and fund support services.” Sex abuse: Military Courts are not the problem – it is the law of rape which needs to be reformed

  • Brazil wonders about whereabouts of vaccine mascot

    Rumors and conspiracy theories swirled this past week regarding the whereabouts of Zé Gotinha, the mascot for the nation’s national vaccination program. The clamor surrounding the costumed Zé Gotinha began Wednesday, after former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva drew attention to his recent absence. “Where is our beloved Zé Gotinha?” da Silva said in a speech criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic.

  • 'No doubt' Britain will be hit by third wave of coronavirus infections in autumn

    There is “no doubt” that Britain will be hit by a third wave of coronavirus infections this autumn, the UK’s statistics chief has said, as he warned of stark regional disparities in antibody rates. Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), highlighted that some regions boast double the proportion of people with antibodies than others. His intervention on Sunday came after England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there were still risks to reopening society and the UK will experience another surge of cases, potentially in late summer or through the autumn and winter. The Prime Minister faces competing pressures from the scientific community, which urges caution, and his lockdown-sceptic backbench MPs, who have called for the roadmap out of lockdown to be accelerated in light of falling hospitalisation and death rates as the jab rollout continues. Prof Diamond sidestepped the question of whether society should open up faster, declaring it a matter for policy makers. The statistician, who sits on the Sage committee that advises ministers, said the “message is good” in England, where virus rates appear to be at 0.37 percent of the population, a level last seen in September. He warned, however, that “there’s a way to go” before cases decline to 0.04 per cent, the low level seen last summer. Sir Ian said people need to understand how the data is moving forward and look at the impact of the "wonderful" vaccine rollout.

  • Cuomo aide, who is accused of helping cover up nursing-home death tolls, was once a professor of ethics in government

    Linda Lacewell taught a New York University law school class called "Ethics in Government: Investigation and Enforcement."

  • Exclusive: Uighurs harassed and abused by Beijing in UK, minister admits

    The Government has admitted for the first time that Uighurs are being targeted by China on British soil "in an effort to intimidate them into silence". The problem is now so serious that it risks becoming a diplomatic incident after ministers complained directly to the Chinese embassy in London. On Saturday night the Foreign Office urged British Uighurs to call the police immediately if they felt they were being intimidated by Chinese officials. Concerns about intimidation of British Uighurs on UK soil by Chinese officials were first exposed in The Telegraph last August. The latest development was condemned by campaigners who demanded greater protection for British Uighurs from Chinese intimidation on UK soil. More than a dozen MPs are expected to write to the House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Monday to demand an urgent question in the House of Commons. It comes after global experts last week accused the Chinese government of violating every provision in the United Nations genocide convention for its treatment of the estimated 12 million Uighurs in Xinjiang province. However, official confirmation of the UK Government’s concerns was set out in an overlooked written answer in Parliament last week. Nigel Adams, a Foreign Office minister, said: “We are aware of reports of members of the Uighur diaspora – including in the UK – being harassed by the Chinese authorities in an effort to intimidate them into silence, force them to return to China, or co-opt them into providing information on other Uighurs. “The Government regards such activity as unacceptable and has raised our concerns directly with the Chinese Embassy in London. “The FCDO continues to monitor the situation closely and we urge anyone affected in the UK to contact the police.” A Foreign Office source added: “We are in regular discussions with the Chinese embassy including on issues of concern.”

  • Racism claims threaten royal rift with the Commonwealth

    Relations between the Royal Family and the Commonwealth have been severely damaged following claims of racism by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Queen has been warned. Senior figures across the Commonwealth say the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple revealed that concern had been expressed by a member of the family over the colour of their as yet unborn son Archie, threatened to create an unbridgeable rift. Nowhere has the impact been felt more keenly than on the African continent, where the Duke and Duchess were greeted so enthusiastically during their tour of South Africa in 2019. Mohammed Groenewald, a Muslim community leader who showed the couple around a mosque in Cape Town, said the interview brought back unwelcome memories of “British colonial racism”, adding: “It comes out very clearly”. At one stage the Sussexes eleven aired the possibility they might make a home in Africa and the Duchess’s alleged treatment at the hands of the palace officials and members of the family has led to shock and anger. In Uganda, Nicholas Sengoba, a columnist with the Daily Monitor, said the claim of racist attitudes at the heart of the Royal family “opens our eyes further” on the merits of the Commonwealth and the “unresolved issues” relating to the abuses of colonialism. Mr Sengoba said it was not questionable whether the heads of Commonwealth countries should still be “proud to eat dinner” with members of the British royal family. In Kenya one Nairobe resident, Syliva Wangari, said she felt let down by the claims, pointing out that the country was where the young Princess Elizabeth had been visiting in 1952 when was told of the death of her father.

  • Paris heads toward new lockdown as COVID patients fill hospital ICUs

    "If we have to lock down, we will do it," the head of the national health agency, Jerome Salomon, said on BFM television Sunday.

  • Beaten and cowering, kidnapped Nigerian students beg for help

    A video of some of the students kidnapped from a college in northwest Nigeria emerged on Saturday, showing them cowering on a forest floor as armed captors hit them with sticks. Thirty nine students are missing after gunmen stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Kaduna state overnight on Thursday, the fourth school abduction in northern Nigeria since December. Video footage shared on social media showed roughly two dozen students begging for help in English and Hausa.

  • 'Covid is taking over': Brazil plunges into deadliest chapter of its epidemic

    Last year, Jair Bolsonaro declared Brazil had reached ‘the tail end’ of one of the world’s worst outbreaks. Three months later the country has lost almost 100,000 more lives Coronavirus patients in a field hospital set up inside a sports coliseum in Santo André, on the outskirt of São Paulo, Brazil, on 4 March. Photograph: André Penner/AP It was midway through February when André Machado realized Brazil’s coronavirus catastrophe was racing into a bewildering and remorseless new phase. “The floodgates opened and the water came gushing out,” recalled the infectious disease specialist from the Our Lady of the Conception hospital in Porto Alegre, one of the largest cities in southern Brazil. Since then, Machado’s hospital, like health centres up and down the country, has been engulfed by a deluge of jittery, gasping patients – many of them previously healthy and bafflingly young. Among the recent admissions was a heavily pregnant 37-year-old who was brought in complaining of breathing difficulties and a cough. Doctors performed an emergency C-section to deliver the baby in a desperate bid to take the pressure off the expectant mother’s Covid-racked lungs. “We’re trying to help people but this disease is much faster and more aggressive than the tactics we’ve been using,” Machado, 44, said of his team’s efforts to keep pace with a tripling of admissions. “It’s like we’re flogging a dead horse,” he said, before adding: “This disease is going to kill many more people in Brazil.” At the end of last year Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro – a Donald Trump-worshiping populist who has gleefully sabotaged Covid containment efforts – declared his country had reached “the tail end” of what was already one of the world’s worst outbreaks. Bolsonaro was wrong. Three months later Latin America’s largest nation has lost almost 100,000 more lives – taking its total death toll to more than 275,000, second only to the US – and been plunged into the deadliest chapter of its 13-month epidemic. Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media in Brasília, Brazil, on 10 March. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters This week, as a record 2,349 daily deaths were reported, the former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva castigated Bolsonaro’s “moronic” handling of the crisis and urged citizens to confront their incompetent “blowhard” leader. “This country is in a state of utter tumult and confusion because there’s no government. I’ll repeat that: this country has no government,” Lula declared, blaming Bolsonaro’s “uncivilised” leadership and rejection of science for the scale of Brazil’s disaster. “So, so many lives could have been saved,” Lula claimed, warning: “Covid is taking over the country.” As the emergency intensified this week, frontline health workers from Porto Alegre to Recife, a coastal city 3,000km further north, described scenes of heartbreak, despair and exhaustion as intensive care units and cemeteries fill up like never before. Workers bury a person who died with Covid in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on 27 January. Photograph: Raphael Alves/EPA “It feels like we’re putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” said Eduarda Santa Rosa Barata, a 31-year-old infectologist who works in three ICUs in the north-eastern capital of Pernambuco state, all now stretched to the limit. “We’re engaged in damage reduction … You open new beds and they fill up immediately.” A few days earlier, Barata had admitted a 37-year-old man who had no underlying medical conditions but whose lungs were so badly damaged he needed intubation. “It seems so random,” she said. “It’s a bizarre disease. It’s frightening.” Machado saw several explanations for the torrent of cases he and other doctors are now seeing, including political mismanagement and the slackening of social distancing measures, principally among the young. In recent months such containment efforts have largely collapsed, with schools and businesses reopening and Bolsonaro’s tourism minister even urging citizens to start holidaying again. But the doctor suspected a third, more troubling element was also at work: an enigmatic and apparently more contagious variant called P1 that is thought to have emerged in the Amazon region in late 2020 but is now circulating across Brazil, including in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, where Machado works. People walk in a shopping center in São Paulo, Brazil, on 4 March. Photograph: Cris Faga/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock “This isn’t just theoretical. It’s something we’re seeing in practice,” Machado said of the variant, at least 10 cases of which have been detected in the UK and 15 in the US. “Before the end of 2020, you’d get a family and one member would be infected but not the other three or four members, even though they lived in the same environment. You don’t see this any more. If there’s one confirmed case, everyone ends up getting infected by the virus,” he said. “It’s obvious that this new variant is now circulating among us.” Just how much of Brazil’s current crisis is down to the new variant, or other variants traced to the UK and South Africa, is a matter of intense debate. Some experts believe the variant has provided a convenient smokescreen for political leaders who have failed to rein in a disease President Bolsonaro has dismissed as a “little flu”. As he ordered a two-week emergency shutdown in Brazil’s most populous state on Thursday, the São Paulo governor, João Doria, claimed the variant played a key role in pushing hospitals to the brink. “This new strain of the virus is very aggressive and very dangerous,” Doria warned, claiming Brazil was “collapsing” under the weight of the surge in cases. Jesem Orellana, an epidemiologist from the Amazon city of Manaus, where hospitals recently ran out of oxygen as a result of the explosion of infections, was unconvinced mutations were the main culprit. “From a political point of view, it’s much easier to place the blame on the variant. But we all know that the worst variant of all is the way the epidemic has been mishandled,” he said. Orellana suspected that having failed to halt coronavirus with unpopular and economically painful lockdowns, politicians at all levels of government were now “using the variant as a crutch to prop themselves up and to justify their mistakes and their negligence over the epidemic”. Patients in the emergency room of a hospital that is overcrowding in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on 11 March. Photograph: Diego Vara/Reuters But Marcos Boulos, a leading infectious disease specialist, said he had no doubt the P1 variant was contributing to Brazil’s soaring caseload: “There’s no way of hiding this.” Boulos also said anecdotal evidence from hospitals around Brazil suggested the variant was also producing more serious cases in young people. “We don’t yet have the data to categorically affirm this but it’s possible, from what doctors are seeing,” said the University of São Paulo professor. “Here in the hospital we’ve got a 20-year-old woman in our ICU in serious condition. Today you have serious patients in ICU from all age groups. Before we’d say it was almost 90% elderly. Today they’re still the majority, but not in same way,” Boulos added. “We don’t yet know how this works, but it’s what we are seeing … There’s no other reason why young people would suddenly start suffering from a more serious disease.” São Paulo’s health secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, this week told reporters that in many of that state’s ICUs half of patients were now under 50. “I’m talking about 26 and 29 and 30-year-olds – often in a very grave condition,” he said, urging citizens to avoid crowds and remain at home. “We all need to understand that what is happening right now is a different pandemic from the one we saw last year,” Gorinchteyn claimed. Barata said she also had the impression that her Covid patients were getting younger, and reaching hospital in a worse condition. Despite having been immunised with the Chinese-produced CoronaVac vaccine in February, she admitted feeling more fearful now than during the previous peak last June. “It feels like every day the virus draws nearer … Everywhere you look around you, you can say there’s someone who has symptoms, or who is sick, or in hospital … The mother-in-law of one of my colleagues is in critical condition in intensive care,” she said. Barata said she was uncertain what, if any, role new variants were playing in Brazil’s latest misfortune, but whatever – or whoever – was responsible, she feared the human tragedy was far from over: “It feels like the disease is laying siege to us, closing in and infecting everyone who hasn’t yet caught it.” Machado said that after the delivery of her 36-week-old baby, the expectant mother and her child were rushed to intensive care, where the former was put on a ventilator. “We don’t know if she’ll make it,” he admitted last week as the hospital’s Covid-19 wards reached the brink of collapse and fears grew over the global impact of Brazil’s unchecked epidemic. Twenty-four hours later, at 10 minutes past midnight, the woman was gone, leaving five orphaned children and a country in disarray.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis said 'any type of lockdown' in Florida is 'insane,' despite Biden's warning of possibly reinstating restrictions

    Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected President Joe Biden's warning that the US might "have to reinstate restrictions" if the public isn't vigilant.

  • 2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago's South Side

    Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others, authorities said. Officers responded at around 4:40 a.m., police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.

  • Vaccines Usher In New Kinds of Confusion

    One year ago last week, we began to go to war with our hands. We were told to keep them away from our faces — keep them from people and banisters and elevator buttons and other destinations toward which they were naturally inclined. When they failed to obey, they were scrubbed and sanitized to the bone. For all the uncertainty and terror that greeted the arrival of the coronavirus, there was a certain clarity to the early protocols. If you were lucky enough, you stayed home; you worked and cooked and worked and cooked and spent hours online looking for disinfectant wipes that didn’t cost as much as a dishwasher. After so much tragedy, we now find ourselves mercifully closer to the point of normalcy. By the end of this week, more than 2.4 million doses of the COVID vaccines will have been administered in New York City, once the global epicenter of the pandemic. On Friday, restaurants in the city will be allowed to increase their indoor dining capacity to 50% while Connecticut is opening up restaurants in full. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times People are making plans — for visiting friends they haven’t seen in a year or longer, for dinners of 10 or 15 or 20, for camp and travel. Recently, a local physician sent a vaccinated patient home with a written prescription that read: “You are allowed to hug your granddaughter.” There are so many reasons to feel hopeful and yet so many reasons to still hold firmly to anxiety. This period in the aftermath of lockdown and before a complete reversion to ordinary routines is rife with its own confusion and conflicts. “It is clear from walking around the city that people are giving in and relaxing rules, probably because of progression in vaccinations and because people are experiencing extreme fatigue,’’ Emanuela Taioli, director of Translational Epidemiology at Mount Sinai, told me. “The reality is that the positivity rates in the city are not going down. They are at a plateau and staying there. This has been true for the last two weeks. This means that we have to keep going with the precautions until we are all vaccinated and that may take another couple of months or more.” Who wants to hear this? Probably no one. And yet it is crucial we stand to attention given how confounding some public-health messaging can be. Last week, for example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people could gather with other fully vaccinated people indoors, without masks or distancing. What seems, on the face of it, like good news fills some retail workers with a sense of dread, because it signals a new, looser world, where enforcing masks in public spaces will prove only more challenging. The current contradictions have especially troubled Nasim Almuntaser, a student at Brooklyn College who works 25 hours a week at a bodega his Yemini immigrant family owns in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn. Early on, customers generally wore masks; then the rigor faded, he told me. At some point, people began throwing groceries on the floor when they were told to cover up. Once, a guy smashed a beer bottle on the counter in protest. Now Almuntaser is left pushing back against people who feel perfectly entitled to shop without masks. “I get older people and younger people who tell me, ‘I’m vaccinated,’ but I don’t know if they really are. The city needs to come up with a way to differentiate who has really been vaccinated and who hasn’t,’’ he said. “People are taking away that now you don’t have to mask. Now they’re going to say, ‘Well, the CDC said I could do it this way.’” Of course, the problem, beyond the prospect of outright lying, is that there is still a risk of transmitting the virus after vaccination. In Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott recently lifted a mask mandate, a bar called Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club, in the town of Huntsville, advertised a “Masks Off” party for last Tuesday night with “100% capacity.’’ After pushback, the owners announced they would allow only 75% capacity for the next several weeks, despite the fact that the governor had reopened the state as if the pandemic were now part of a long-ago history. In regard to the vaccination itself, the public-health community has not made tremendous progress persuading those who are resisting it that inoculation is actually safe. Even at the purely logistical level, the flow of information continues to fall short. A survey that Taioli recently conducted of 3,700 patients who survived COVID last year revealed that some believe you need a prescription to get a vaccine. The vaccine, she maintains, needs to be brought directly into communities where skepticism is prevalent — to libraries and other places where common social interactions take place. “It’s intimidating to go to the Javits Center, frankly,” Taioli said. “It’s all with good intention, but the National Guard is there.” At a news briefing Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the biggest barrier to getting more people vaccinated is supply. The city needs 150,000 to 200,000 more doses per week than it is getting via manufacturers and the federal government. Just one day earlier, the journal Science reported that the United States, by contracting with multiple pharmaceutical companies, out of precaution, essentially overordered. Given that they all seem to offer effective protection, it is estimated that the country will have 200 million excess doses by July. This whiplash notion of scarcity and abundance has led many people to rationalize going ahead and getting the vaccine even if they don’t technically meet eligibility requirements. Either as a matter of carelessness or design, the system operates with little effort to confirm qualifying health conditions. While it may seem morally reprehensible to the average rules-abiding person that a wealthy Brooklynite will travel to a poorer neighborhood to get vaccinated — claiming asthma or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as a developmental disability, for example — epidemiologists turn out to be not in the castigation business when it comes to immunization. The point is to get as many people jabbed as possible. Line cutting is hardly something to be celebrated. But as Taioli put it, “Vaccination reluctance is worse.” There is a quiet etiquette emerging now that involves holding your tongue when you come upon a young friend or colleague posting her vaccination shot on Instagram even though she would seem to fit no criteria for eligibility. You don’t ask her how she got it; you just keep scrolling. How will we look at this precarious time a year from now? How will we regard the choices we make to jump-start regular life or to wait our turn to hit the piñata? Will we judge or stay quiet? It will depend on the outcome, the worst one being that the powerful go on living just the way they always have, and the vulnerable become even more so. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company