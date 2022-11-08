Why Europe takes a harder line on disruptive Just Stop Oil-style protests than the UK

Just Stop Oil protesters have been causing widespread disruption this month, but their counterparts in other European countries often face tougher punisment - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Climate protesters in many European countries face harsher punishments for Just Stop Oil-style disruptive stunts than in Britain.

The climate activists have caused huge disruption to roads and airports, as well as defacing works of art, in a similar way to Extinction Rebellion and other groups in the UK.

The Government’s Public Order Bill explicitly targets groups such as Extinction Rebellion, but still falls short of sentences handed out for similar offences on the Continent.

It will introduce a six-month maximum jail term for people glueing or locking themselves to others, objects or buildings to cause disruption. Disrupting major transport works such as HS2 will carry a six-month sentence.

A new offence of disrupting key infrastructure such as railways, airports or roads will risk a year-long sentence, an unlimited fine, or both.

While Britain has Just Stop Oil, France has Dernière Rénovation, which has blocked roads surrounding major French cities.

On Monday this week, a group of activists blocked part of Paris' ring road in the western 16th arrondissement at morning rush hour.

They accused Emmanuel Macron, the French president, of "criminal inaction" and called on him to do more to "reduce France's carbon emissions".

However, the protest only lasted half an hour, after which police removed the individuals.

Two days earlier in Paris, a dozen militants from the group blocked traffic around the finance ministry. In Toulouse, others managed to block a rugby match between Stade Toulousain and Stade Français by tying themselves to rugby posts.

On Nov 22, six activists from the group face legal action for "blocking traffic" during the 19th stage of the Tour de France in the Gers region, south-western France.

The demonstration disrupted part of this year's Tour de France - Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

They now face two years in prison and a €4,500 (£3,926.05) fine, more than a similar offence in the UK.

Four protesters who took part in a violent demonstration near Sainte-Soline, in the western Deux-Sèvres department, late last month against water storage pools for farmers were instantly brought to a "fast-track trial" in Niort two days after their arrest.

They face a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a €15,000 (£13,087.10) fine.

About 4,000 people took part in the protests in which hundreds clashed with security forces. Some 61 police were injured, 22 seriously, out of a force of 1,000 officers sent to the site. There were six arrests.

France has seen the emergence of several such camps in recent years - called Zones to Defend, or Zads - by Left-wing or anti-capitalist opponents of new airports, dams, nuclear power plants and other projects.

This time, the interior minister sent 1,000 police to the site so that "no Zad is installed in the Deux-Sevres department nor anywhere else in France".

Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, condemned "eco-terrorism" by some of the protesters who used high-power fireworks and "blunt objects" to attack security forces on Saturday, Oct 29.

That drew criticism from Left-wing opposition groups - with MP Clementine Autain, of the France Unbowed party, denouncing it as "a smokescreen".

But last week, 39 MPs from Mr Macron's Renaissance group and centrist allies called on any MPs taking part in such demonstrations to be punished, saying they were "trampling the constitution".

A police officer talks to a climate change protester in front of the entrance of Total refinery in Mardyck, near Dunkirk, northern France - Francois Lo Presti/AFP via Getty Images

In 2014, Rémi Fraisse, 21, died after a standoff between police and opponents of a dam project in the Testet wetlands, near the southern city of Toulouse.

Tests on his clothing and backpack suggest he was killed by a so-called “offensive grenade” used by police to disperse riots. The officer who used the grenade, which was not previously thought to be deadly, was eventually acquitted.

Roads surrounding Rome have also fallen victim to climate protesters. In some cases, motorists have come perilously close to taking the law into their own hands.

You can be sentenced to one to six years in prison for blocking a road under Italian law, although prosecutions are so far rare.

Meanwhile, three young Italian women who threw pea soup at a painting by Van Gogh face a sentence of up to five years.

Protesters have frequently blocked roads to demand more radical climate policies from Olaf Scholz’s government in Germany, which has earnt them comparisons to the terrorist Baader Meinhof Group from the Conservative opposition.

Protesters have been warned they will face strict penalties if they picket airports after Dutch police arrested 200 demonstrators, many on bikes, at Schiphol Airport earlier this week.

Activists hold placards during a non-violent sit-in demonstration at the shopping plaza of Schiphol Airport - Charles M Vella/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

In Germany, police in the state of Bavaria are using a pre-emptive law amended last year to detain likely protesters for 30 days - a tactic that British police have also started using.

In Spain, police in Madrid made four arrests at the weekend after a pair of activists from an organisation called Futuro Vegetal - Vegetable Future - glued themselves to the frames of treasured paintings by Francisco de Goya in the Prado museum.

Released on bail, the activists face trial and possible jail sentences of up to three years or fines for crimes against cultural heritage. Spanish opposition parties have said they will present reforms to toughen up the penalties.

Activists glue themselves to treasured paintings in Spain as part of a climate change protest - Futuro Vegetal/Reuters

In Belgium, two activists were sentenced to two months in prison after one person glued their hand to the wall next to Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring, while another tried to stick his head to the painting.

But in Egypt, where the Cop27 climate change summit is being held, the police are even more draconian than in Europe.

Human rights groups say climate activists have been arbitrarily arrested ahead of the summit.

Egypt is holding the conference at the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where the security is tight and has tightly restricted who can attend.