Why even giant ships can't solve the shipping crisis

Chris Baraniuk - Technology of Business reporter
·7 min read
Up Cycles picture
Up Cycles in Cape Town is running short of spare parts

Jared Chaitowitz has a fleet of around 300 rental bikes in Cape Town, South Africa. He relies on a steady supply of spare parts - from pedals to bells - to keep them running. But there's a problem.

"The guy that supplies the tyres that we use on our bicycles, earlier this year gave us a 10 to 12 month waiting period for new tyres," says Mr Chaitowitz, of Up Cycles. "It's been stressful."

The pandemic sparked a global cycling boom prompting an increase in demand for bikes whilst simultaneously wholesalers have been stung by a worldwide shipping container shortage.

Mr Chaitowitz is juggling multiple challenges to keep his business operating. He is also waiting for a container with 50 brand new bikes from France, though he says he has no idea when it will actually arrive.

And months ago, a local business asked him to repair some bicycles earmarked for donation to charity. That charity work is on hold because Mr Chaitowitz can't get hold of the components he needs.

Mr Chaitowitz has taken to sourcing spare parts where he can from local bike shops. "A lot of times, they've been quite generous and able to help," he says. But it's far from an ideal solution.

Auto-transporters and cranes move containers on a dockyard of a port in Qingdao in east China
Ports are working flat out to try to resolve supply chain hold-ups

Mr Chaitowitz is not alone, many businesses around the world have faced similar logistical headaches lately.

Lockdowns led to a massive drop in retail purchases, followed by a sharp rebound as countries started to open-up again.

At present, hundreds of container ships are queuing for access to overloaded ports, mostly in the US and China.

In addition, in Europe and the US, lorry driver shortages mean it is harder to move containers on to their destinations once on land. And port closures caused by Covid-19 outbreaks have further exacerbated the traffic jam.

It's become common to hear stories about containers left idling on quaysides for months on end. Plus, prices for containers are through the roof.

Sending one 40ft container from Asia to Europe costs $17,500 (£12,650), more than 10 times the price of a year ago, says George Griffiths, editor of global container markets at S&P Global Platts.

He adds that some shipping companies are now charging premium rates to guarantee delivery within a few weeks, for example, and that importers are also attempting to outbid one another, offering extra cash to snap up containers over their rivals.

"It's really starting to bite in the market," says Mr Griffiths.

A perfect storm?

It all begs the question - is this just a momentary supply chain blip, or a sign that the great behemoth of container shipping can no longer keep pace with our changing world?

The container shipping industry is "creaking" under the strain of high demand at the moment, says Rose George, author of Ninety Percent of Everything, a book about the shipping industry.

"It's always been absolutely vital, it's just never been noticed," she adds. It's taken the current crisis to highlight how crucial shipping is to the global economy,

Recently, some big businesses have even decided to purchase their own containers and charter ships independently in response to shortages. Among them, the US giants Walmart and Home Depot, and the Swedish furniture brand Ikea.

A woman rests on a bed at an IKEA store on June 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Ikea is among the companies that has chartered vessels to tackle a product shortage

A spokeswoman for Ikea confirms that the company has bought additional containers and chartered vessels in order to redress a product shortage.

"We have also sent goods by train from China to Europe and we have invested in temporary intermediate warehouses in China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and Thailand to support production," she adds.

From toys to cars, countless industries rely on shipping containers moving steadily and continuously around the globe.

"I have a gut feeling that… we're going to see empty shelves," says Stavros Karamperidis, head of the Maritime Transport Research Group at the University of Plymouth, referring to the Christmas period. The particularly severe lorry driver shortage in the UK could make this especially pronounced in Britain, he adds.

Lorry driver shortages are particularly acute in Britain, in part, due to EU workers leaving the UK following Brexit as well as during the pandemic plus tax changes making it more expensive for drivers from elsewhere in Europe to work or be employed in the UK.

While shipping firms are expected to make record profits this year, to the tune of many billions of dollars, they continue to be beset by problems.

"We have deployed more vessels and containers than prior to the pandemic, yet we still see unfortunate delays leading to missed sailings and missed capacity," says Concepción Boo Arias, a spokeswoman for Maersk, the largest shipping container line in the world.

More Technology of Business

Delays in ports are having knock-on effects on ship schedules, she says. A couple of days' hold-up at one port can end up adding two weeks to a container ship's total journey time.

The current pressures are creating awkward situations - such as empty containers piling up at some ports while becoming scarce in others.

So what can be done?

Jack Craig, head of global technical at APM Terminals, which is owned by A.P. Moller - Maersk, emphasises the role that data and automation can play at ports. Automated checkpoints at Gothenburg in Sweden, which scan every container coming into the port, have reduced idling times by 30%, he says.

The largest container vessel in the world, the HMM Algeciras is moored at the Amaliaport of Rotterdam on June 3, 2020 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
It can take years to build a large container ship

But large infrastructural interventions are tougher. A brand new container ship takes about two or three years to build, so any vessels ordered now will not be able to assist in the short-term.

Mr Griffiths adds that uncertainty over how best to meet new regulations on shipping industry emissions, expected in 2050, also means that some companies are wary of expanding their fleets at present.

"It's a very costly mistake if you order 10 big container ships that might cost you $100-200m apiece, if, come 2050, you can't use them," he explains.

For decades, container ships have become bigger and bigger. The largest in the world today can hold nearly 24,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) - that would allow 24,000 containers, each one 20 ft (6.1m) in length, to be packed on to a single vessel.

But such ships require large, deep ports and giant cranes, which limits where they can go. They also place heightened demand on resources at ports where they do call, says Dr Karamperidis. He argues that a greater number of medium-sized vessels could help to make supply chains more reliable in the future.

Marc Levinson, an economist and author of Outside the Box
Businesses might have to reconsider their supply chains says Marc Levinson

Marc Levinson, an economist and author of Outside the Box, a book about globalisation and container shipping, agrees that smaller ships are easier for ports to handle.

Dr Levinson adds that businesses may also have to rethink their reliance on global supply chains that bring parts or products from single factories halfway round the world. This approach can be cheap but it relies on everything always functioning as intended.

"The shipping crisis has really pointed out the riskiness of these kinds of business strategy," says Dr Levinson.

Ms George goes further and suggests that we may all have to have a rethink on our shopping habits. "I don't know where it's going to go," she says of the current situation. "But I do hope it goes more towards reduction of consumption."

And in Cape Town, while Mr Chaitowitz entertains the idea of sourcing parts closer to home, to escape the ups and downs of international shipping, he admits that this probably isn't a realistic solution.

"All of the little things that go in a bicycle are made so cheaply in Asia, I can't see, locally, how we would ever be able to compete," he says. "It seems like we're trapped in the system."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why XRP, Chainlink, and Algorand Are Falling

    Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO), and Ripple's (CRYPTO: XRP) XRP token among them -- suffered significant losses on Monday on the heels of new tax rules proposed by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. As part of the massive infrastructure bill working its way through Washington, House Democrats have put forward a series of potential tax code changes that include raising the top capital gains rate from 20% to 25% and altering classifications that allow crypto traders to take advantage of wash-sale tax law loopholes.

  • Copper Strike Risks Are All But Over in World’s Biggest Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- In quick succession, mining companies in Chile have resolved a series of labor conflicts to all but end threats to supply in the biggest copper-producing nation. On Friday, plant workers at Codelco’s Andina mine agreed to end a more than three-week stoppage. The next day, workers at BHP Group’s Cerro Colorado mine accepted an offer hammered out by the two negotiating teams in mediated talks, avoiding a strike. Union members at Salvador, Codelco’s smallest mine, are scheduled to vo

  • India's Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in first quarter of 2022

    Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands without jobs. The defunct airline had said in June that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan. The bankruptcy court's go-ahead came several months after Jet's creditors had given their approval in October last year to the resolution plan submitted by the consortium.

  • Hollyoaks to expose the truth over Cher's mysterious online friend 'Jade'

    Is everything as it seems?

  • Afghans queue to cross into Pakistan

    In July, Pakistan's information minister said that Pakistan would not allow any new Afghan refugees to enter Pakistan's heartland, with the government instead planning on establishing refugee camps near the border.Pakistan is home to 1.4 million Afghan refugees while Iran hosts nearly a million, according to U.N. refugee agency data from the beginning of the year. The number of undocumented Afghans in both countries is estimated to be much higher.Inside Afghanistan, drought and war have forced about 5.5 million people to flee their homes, including more than 550,000 newly displaced in 2021, according to the International Organization for Migration.The United Nations is convening an aid conference in Geneva on Monday in an effort to raise more than $600 million for Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis there following the Taliban takeover.

  • Donors pledge $1.1 billion for 'collapsing' Afghanistan

    GENEVA/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donors have pledged more than $1.1 billion to help Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Islamist Taliban took power, and foreign aid has dried up, raising the spectre of a mass exodus. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking halfway through a U.N. conference seeking $606 million to meet Afghanistan's most pressing needs, said it was too early to say how much had been promised in response to the appeal. After decades of war and suffering, Afghans are facing "perhaps their most perilous hour", he said.

  • Factbox: The federal party leaders contesting Canada's election

    Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) - Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. Trudeau, the son of former longtime Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Third Asian giant 'murder hornet' nest of 2021 found in Washington state

    The Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted they had located the third Asian giant "murder hornet" nest of 2021.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling

    It's been a great year for leading cryptocurrencies, but new regulatory concerns may be on the horizon.

  • Israeli firm unveils armed autonomous vehicle to patrol battlegrounds

    An Israeli aerospace and aviation manufacturer has unveiled an armed autonomous vehicle that can be utilized for military purposes.

  • Washington to destroy third murder hornet nest in battle to save bees

    Washington state agriculture department to eradicate nest of Asian giant hornets, which can ‘slaughter’ a beehive in hours A Washington state department of agriculture worker wearing a protective suit poses during the eradication of an Asian giant hornet nest near Blaine, Washington, last month. Photograph: WSDA/Reuters A third Asian giant hornet nest was discovered in Washington state, a day after entomologists discovered a second. The Washington state agriculture department tweeted on Saturday

  • The Top Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas

    Find out which hotels ranked highest.

  • Ask the Doctor: Did We Misunderstand the Risk of COVID for Kids?

    Not so long ago, it seemed the data on COVID-19 held a degree of comfort when it came to children: not too many of them got infected, fewer still got sick and almost none were hospitalized. As for schools, they were not believed to be super spreaders of the virus, for either adults or students. […]

  • Patriots' Josh Uche flattens Dolphins LT en route to sack

    Patriots linebacker Josh Uche displayed some impressive strength by steamrolling Dolphins offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg before sacking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry offers an inside look at how his iconic bet against the housing bubble began

    Burry shared an email from 2005 that outlined his plan to short mortgage-backed securities, and called out two subprime lenders.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Executives warn customers to brace for continued shortages and price hikes in 2022: 'I half-jokingly tell people, "Order your Christmas presents now"'

    "The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021," the president of UPS said on Sunday.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • US restaurant workers are getting stiffed. It’s time for employers to pay up

    The tipped wage scale allows restaurants to pay workers less than the legal minimum wage. Some unscrupulous owners nevertheless try to get away with paying even less Restaurant workers and their unions have been fighting to eliminate the tipped wage and replace it with a single $15 minimum wage for years. Photograph: Leigh Vogel Leigh Vogel/UPI/REX/Shutterstock This may come as a shock to some but there’s a different minimum wage for restaurant employees than for workers in most other industries

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.