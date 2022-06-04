Why Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Could Be Worth Watching

While Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Everbridge’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Everbridge still cheap?

Good news, investors! Everbridge is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $66.47, but it is currently trading at US$39.95 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Everbridge’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Everbridge?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Everbridge, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although EVBG is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to EVBG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EVBG for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Everbridge at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Everbridge (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

