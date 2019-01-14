Why You Should Like Evergreen Products Group Limited’s (HKG:1962) ROCE

Today we are going to look at Evergreen Products Group Limited (HKG:1962) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Evergreen Products Group:

0.18 = HK$109m ÷ (HK$1.4b – HK$689m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Evergreen Products Group has an ROCE of 18%.

Does Evergreen Products Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Evergreen Products Group’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Personal Products industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Evergreen Products Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Evergreen Products Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Evergreen Products Group’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Evergreen Products Group has total liabilities of HK$689m and total assets of HK$1.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 51% of its total assets. Evergreen Products Group’s current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.