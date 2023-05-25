Why every middle-class parent is terrified of AI

ChatGPT - REUTERS

If you want a well-paid job, you need to get a degree. That was the message when I was at school. And no doubt it still is. Personally, though, I’m starting to think it might be wrong.

The way things are going, degrees will soon be completely worthless. Not just the ones in gender studies, Faroese poetry and the life and works of Harry Styles. All of them. Because all the jobs you need a degree for will be taken by AI. Architects, accountants, lawyers, doctors. Even computer programmers, amusingly enough, will be replaced by AI.

Then there are all the nice jobs that don’t strictly need a degree, but which are dominated by graduates anyway. Like banking, insurance and, oh dear, journalism. Countless jobs in those areas will be lost to AI, as well. In fact, seemingly every office job is at risk. Just last week, BT announced that it’s planning to replace as many as 10,000 staff with AI over the next seven years.

For middle-class parents like me, whose children have still got another decade of school left to go, this prospect is utterly terrifying. Here we are, urging our children to work hard in class and do well in their exams so that they can get into a good university. Yet AI is going to make university a total waste of time. In fact, it may even make school a total waste of time. So, with AI advancing at petrifying speed, how on earth are our children going to make a living when they grow up?

I’ve been racking my brains. And, as far as I can see, there’s only one solid, well-paid job that is certain to survive the technological cull.

Plumber. Remarkable as AI may be, we’re still a long way from devising a computer programme that can unblock a lavatory.

So forget university. I hope my son decides to train as a plumber. At least there will always be lots of jobs in that. In fact, there’ll be even more than there are now – because, with economists predicting that Poland will be richer than Britain by 2030, Polish plumbers won’t bother coming over here any more.

On the other hand, if Poland is richer than Britain, British plumbers may start going over there, instead. So every time I want to see my son, I’ll need to fork out for a flight to Warsaw. Expensive.

Then again, since my son will be in one of the few forms of paid employment that still exist by then, perhaps I can get him to pay my fare.

