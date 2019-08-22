Why Every Presidential Candidate Should Be Talking Paid Family Leave

More than a few Democratic 2020 candidates have signaled support for federal paid family or medical leave to varying degrees. According to Politico, every candidate who serves in Congress supported Kristen Gillibrand’s FAMILY Act — a paid family leave plan that would give every worker in the United States up to 12 weeks of paid leave for pregnancy, illness, or caring for a loved one. About 17 candidates have signaled support for these policies but seven haven’t said anything at all, including Joe Biden, Bill de Blasio, and Steve Bullock, among others. Andrew Yang thinks that a paid leave policy should only apply to new parents — despite the fact that more and more women are leaving the workplace to care for their children or their parents or both at the same time, known as the ‘sandwich generation.’

While there are no federal leave programs in the U.S. as of yet, several states, including Washington State, California, New Jersey, Connecticut and Washington, D.C, have implemented family leave policy that has either gone into effect or soon will. Still, the concept hasn’t received much airtime in the 2020 debates or during much of the press surrounding the nominee’s campaigns in general. This needs to change. It’s abundantly clear that paid leave is an essential service to families, and it shouldn’t be the sole province of nice-guy companies like Deloitte, which gives parents, regardless of gender, up to 16 weeks of paid time off.

“Often, these issues are framed in this dogmatic, iconic left-right divide,” said Dr. Jennifer Glass, the Centennial Commission Professor of Liberal Arts in the Department of Sociology at the University of Texas Austin and Research Associate in the Population Research Center. “The right wants moms to stay home all the time and provide child care for free, and the left wants to empower women and give them the opportunity to go back to work at six weeks when they might still be bleeding and they haven’t figured out breastfeeding and their kid has no way of telling them what happens when they aren’t around.”

While affordable child care is important, infant care is prohibitively expensive. It’s also a tough gig, per Glass. “This is a really critical period when attachment is formed and there’s rapid brain development. It just makes no sense to turn a baby over to complete strangers and say: ‘Please be empathetic enough to develop this other’s child brain.

The bottom line is that family leave should be on the table — and the government should pay for it. When the government doesn’t, and it’s left to the good will of companies, families suffer — especially the poorest workers at the smallest, poorest companies.

“People who make less money work at companies that make less money,” says Glass. “To have a corporate or employer provision rewards rich companies that can do these kinds of things. It penalizes poor companies that could reasonably go under [if they do provide those benefits].”

To that end, benefits packages make it harder for small companies to compete with massive ones when trying to hire talent.Dr. Eileen Appelbaum, economist and co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, points to New Jersey, a state filled to the brim with headquarters of major pharmaceutical and insurance companies, as an example. Those companies tend to have extremely generous benefits packages, and the start-up next door — of which there are many in New Jersey — can’t compete.

That’s why the state-wide paid family and medical leave program that lasts up to 26 weeks in New Jersey is so important for small companies. Through the state, these companies can offer benefits that one might only traditionally get at, say, Johnson & Johnson. As a result, small companies can attract better talent, which is better for business.

Leaving the issue of paid family leave up to private employers — and trying to get them to swallow the cost of the benefits — just gives employers a license to discriminate, as well, says Glass.

“Employers should provide benefits, but I don’t think they should be the primary providers of this kind of payment,” she says. “[Making employers pay for leave] is an open invitation to gender discrimination to say, ‘If you hire women, you will have to pay for all these things that don’t come when you hire men.’” (Research does show that when paid family leave is offered to men, they do take it.)