Why is everyone wearing purple during Inauguration Week?

Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY

There's a standout color at the inaugural events this week: purple.

Kamala Harris donned the color on Inauguration Day as she became vice president, and Jill Biden, the incoming first lady, wore it for Tuesday night's vigil at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for Americans who have died of COVID-19.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former first lady Hillary Clinton also wore the color Wednesday. But why?

Onlookers are pointing to the color – a combination of red and blue – as a symbol of unity, a notion Clinton endorsed in comments to reporters in the Capitol following the swearing-in.

"I did wear purple with a purpose because I knew the theme that President Biden was striking was unity. I thought as you combine red and blue, the way that we are divided politically in our country, you get purple," Clinton said. "I wanted just to send a bit of a symbolic message that we need to come together."

Jonathan Cohen, the designer behind Biden's Tuesday night ensemble, shared a message from user @georgeanaux on his Instagram Story:

"Red + Blue = Purple," the message wrote. "This moment is about unity. Not red vs. blue, but all of us coming together as a Nation."

Actress Jane Lynch also noted some color symbolism Wednesday on Twitter, writing, "Color: Clintons in purple (red+blue). Bushes in blue (Dems). Obama’s in red (Repubs). Unity."

Others added that the color represents women's suffrage.

"Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Kamala Harris ... Wearing shades of purple. The color of women's suffrage," user @ktrain_11 tweeted.

More: Purple is everywhere at Biden’s Inauguration—here’s how to get the look

Former President Bill Clinton arrives with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington
Harris nodded to women's suffrage by wearing white during her first speech as vice president-elect in November. The colors honor the women's suffrage movement that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which granted women the right to vote. American suffrage colors – purple, white and yellow – stood for loyalty, purity and hope, respectively.

Others thought Harris' outfit might be a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, whom Harris has noted "created a path" for her.

"My fave @cnn commentator @abbydphillip notes that Kamala Harris is wearing purple — a nod to Shirley Chisholm," user @JillFilipovic tweeted.

"It was the color Shirley Chisholm wore and her campaign colors were yellow and purple as well," user @FourGenCali wrote.

The style statements of unity come after President Donald Trump and outgoing first lady Melania Trump made their final farewells Wednesday morning after departing the White House. They are not attending Biden's inauguration – breaking a tradition among exiting presidents dating back to 1877.

Melania Trump also broke tradition by skipping one last first-lady duty: Jill Biden wasn't invited to tea and a tour of the White House family quarters. The snub was the first deliberate break in the 100-year-old first ladies' transfer-of-power tradition in decades.

"In modern history, there has always been an invitation; this goes back to at least Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower (in 1952)," says Kate Andersen Brower, author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies.”

Contributing: The Associated Press; Maria Puente, Christal Hayes

Inauguration Day fashion: Kamala Harris, Jill Biden support up-and-coming designers

'My greatest honor': Melania Trump gives her final farewell as first lady

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Inauguration: Why Kamala Harris, Jill Biden are wearing purple

