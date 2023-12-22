Why ex-Councilman Jeff Pastor's prison sentence was longer than PG Sittenfeld's

"I, Jeff Pastor, do solemnly swear that … I will faithfully discharge my duties as a member of the Council of the city of Cincinnati to which I have been elected, according to the law and the best of my ability, so help me God."

Five years later, U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland reminded Jeff Pastor what he said next at the January 2018 ceremony where he was sworn in as a Cincinnati city councilman.

"Thank you to the people of the city of Cincinnati who have put their faith and trust in me," Pastor said then. "I promise to be a good steward of our taxpayer dollars and a good councilman you can be proud of. Know that you will always be able to count on me for honesty, transparency and to get things done."

But Pastor didn't live up to those words, according to McFarland, who on Thursday sentenced Pastor to two years in prison for corruption that began within months of taking that oath.

Former Council member Jeff Pastor walks into Federal Court for sentencing on Thursday December 21, 2023.

He said the 40-year-old North Avondale resident presented a “dichotomy of sorts.”

On the one hand, the judge described Pastor as "charismatic," "charming" and "intelligent."

But at Thursday's sentencing in federal court in Cincinnati, McFarland noted that Pastor had also taken $55,000 in bribes between 2018 and 2019, as well as recruited his friend to set up a nonprofit to "sanitize" that money − forever altering the life of that man, who also is now a convicted felon.

'Betraying your oath ... lining your pockets'

McFarland's sentence was the third and final sentence to be handed down for three Cincinnati city council members who were elected in 2017 and later convicted of corruption. Pastor's two-year sentence was the most severe, six months longer than what P.G. Sittenfeld received and four months longer than the sentence imposed against Tamaya Dennard.

Pastor's friend who created the nonprofit, Tyran Marshall, pleaded guilty to money laundering but has not yet been sentenced.

McFarland said deterrence to others was a key consideration. It also was the same prison term prosecutors requested.

"You considered betraying your oath … in exchange for lining your pockets," the judge said. "It should not and will not be tolerated."

Pastor's federal public defender, Karen Savir, spent about an hour trying to convince the judge that Pastor should receive a lesser sentence of 12 months and a day.

Savir talked about how he overcame challenges in his life but pinned much of her argument on a presentation in which she compared Pastor to Dennard and Sittenfeld. All three, she said, were "equally culpable" and had been "corrupted by personal interests."

Comparisons to Sittenfeld, Dennard

Sittenfeld was convicted by a jury of accepting $20,000 in bribes (in the form of campaign contributions). Pastor, as part of his plea deal, admitted taking $15,000 for himself. Dennard also, as part of a plea deal, admitted taking $15,000 for herself.

Unlike Sittenfeld, who took his case to trial, Savir said Pastor had taken full responsibility for what he had done. She pointed out that Dennard sought a sentence of probation while Pastor agreed to a one-year prison term.

"That absolutely has to matter," Savir said.

And while Pastor used the bribe money to pay for the mortgage on his $500,000 home, Savir said, Dennard lied about having a "personal emergency" and then used the money for a lavish, three-day vacation in Florida.

McFarland also said Pastor's crimes differed from what Sittenfeld and Dennard had done. He compared Pastor to former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, who was convicted earlier this year in the largest bribery case in state history.

Like Householder, McFarland said, Pastor recruited others – in his case, Marshall – to further his scheme.

McFarland told Pastor he had a chance to make a difference for people who were disadvantaged, just like he once was.

"But you squandered it by the conduct that brought you here today," McFarland said.

