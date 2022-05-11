‘I Get Why His Ex Wife Can’t Leave This Man Alone’: Tamar Braxton and Fans Share Risqué Comments After Leaked Nude Footage of Jesse Williams

On the same day, Jesse Williams received a Tony Award nomination footage of the naked actor surfaced online. On Monday, May 9, the 40-year-old received a nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in the Broadway revival “Take Me Out.” The show that has a run through June 11 at Helen Hayes Theater in New York tells the story of a Major League Baseball player who comes out as gay.

Upon arrival at the venue, attendees are required to place their phones in sealed Yondr cases for the duration of the play. According to the 2nd Stage Theater’s website, this request was made “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create phone-free space.”

Footage of Jesse Williams’ full-frontal nude scene in Broadway’s “Take Me Out” goes viral online. (Photo: @ijesseswilliams/Instagram.)

However, someone broke the rules and snuck a photo and video footage of the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star during a nude scene where he showers as he faces the audience.

Following the leak, Williams and his physique became trending topics on social media, leaving many to share their hilarious reactions. Some suggested he start an OnlyFans page, while others thanked the photographer.

One person tweeted, “You telling me Jesse Williams is Handsome, Sexy, articulate, humanitarian and he has a Big D.. I get why his ex wife can’t leave this man alone.. this light skin man could get it.”

Williams and ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee has been involved in an ongoing custody battle and child support payments.

Another said, “Whoever took one for the team and snuck camera to Broadway to give us these Jesse Williams videos, thanks.”

Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton also chimed in with her risqué tweets, writing, “For sure Jessie Williams has three legs and one can for sure cure the ND acne on my face.”

In another tweet, she said, “Ok…that wasn’t that saved…I’m celibate and the acne on my face looks like rocks. Just ONE touch lord.”

Following his time as part of the cast for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” Williams made his Broadway debut in “Take Me Out,” which began production in early April. In an interview with Page Six, Williams admitted he was “terrified” about appearing onstage in his birthday suit. But his tone about being naked may have slightly changed after his appearance on “What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” which aired Monday, May 9.

“I wasn’t nervous for them to see me,” said Williams about his former castmates, Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen, who attended the show.

“I didn’t know Ellen or Debbie were coming. I didn’t know they were coming. I learned in my first few weeks in production that I don’t want to know,” he explained. “I thought I was confident, ‘Oh yeah sure tell me’ and I realized I don’t want to know…absolutely not.”

The Oscar-winning producer said he dealt with two years of remarks from people who questioned why he chose the role. But ultimately, he decided it wasn’t that big of a deal.

He added, “It’s a body, once you see it, you realize it… it’s whatever. It’s a body.”