Why You Should Exfoliate Your Scalp, According to Experts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- The Daily Beast
Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana State Trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi
- Reuters
Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI
(Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.
- Yahoo Life
Suzanne Somers poses pantsless to ring in 75th birthday: 'Turning three quarters of a century with love in my life feels great!'
Suzanne Somers thanked followers for the love as she celebrated her 75th birthday.
- HuffPost
Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless
The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.
- USA TODAY
A 'monster' coming this weekend: Bomb cyclone, atmospheric river to blast western US
A series of potent storms is poised to deliver torrents of rain and feet of snow across California and the West over the next few days.
- Washington Examiner
Liberal poll worker proves instance of voter fraud and collects bounty from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
The lieutenant governor of Texas cut the check on his first bounty for voter fraud evidence to a poll worker in Pennsylvania, but it wasn't the proof he was expecting.
- Business Insider
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick paid out his first voter fraud bounty to a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who caught a Republican voting illegally
The poll worker who received the prize said he was told he only received the minimum reward as larger ones were reserved for "bigger fish."
- USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down where No. 1 recruit Arch Manning could attend college
Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, has spent the fall visiting college football's best programs. Here are top contenders for the prized recruit.
- The Wrap
Tawny Kitaen’s Cause of Death Revealed
The actress died May 7 in Newport Beach, CA
- INSIDER
Twitter users took just 2 hours to get into TRUTH Social and create dummy accounts for Donald Trump and Mike Pence, exposing the beta site's vulnerabilities
The launch of Trump's Twitter-like TRUTH Social platform is slated for the first quarter of 2022, but its beta testing site was live on October 20.
- In The Know by Yahoo
Teacher in hysterics over students’ answers to extra credit question: ‘Very funny group of kids’
A high school science teacher asked her students to make her laugh for extra credit on a recent assignment, and her class certainly delivered. The post Teacher in hysterics over students’ answers to extra credit question: ‘Very funny group of kids’ appeared first on In The Know.
- INSIDER
'Too Hot to Handle' star Harry Jowsey says he knew he got busted receiving oral sex as it was happening because he saw 'like 65 cameras' swerve on him to film it
Jowsey said there were "like 65 cameras" in his room on the show, including some right above his bed, in order to catch contestants in the act.
- KNXV - Phoenix Scripps
Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store
A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.
- INSIDER
Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's
Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.
- Good Housekeeping
'Jeopardy!' Fans Rally Around Matt Amodio After He Shares an Emotional Personal Update
'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio won a total of 38 games and lost to current champion Jonathan Fisher. The computer science Ph.D. student shared a personal update about life after being on the trivia show.
- Hoops Hype
Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: ‘He has form doing these kinds of things’
Goorjian's comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the "ugly" stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. "It's not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben's side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not ...
- Teen Vogue
Miley Cyrus Poses Topless on the Cover of “Interview” Magazine
While donning a green Gucci coat, of course.
- In The Know by Yahoo
Groom calls out wedding guest over ‘awful’ mid-ceremony behavior: ‘He completely disrespected you’
He couldn't believe what the guest said to him.
- Washington Examiner
Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report
A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.
- E! News
Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids
Blake Lively does not mince words when it comes to people taking and posting photos of her three children. Read on for the actress’ fired-up plea on Instagram.