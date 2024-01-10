Why are F-35 fighter jets flying over Madison, and why are they so loud?

Noisy and distracting. The source of valuable economic and job opportunities. An environmental threat. "The most advanced fighter weapons system that the Air Force has ever fielded."

All this and more has been used by citizens, politicians and experts to describe the new F-35A fighter jets that regularly fly over Madison's north and east sides. However they feel about the jets, plenty of Madisonians are well aware of them thanks to the F-35's loud single engine.

"F-35s disrupt my work whenever they fly over ...," Finn Enke of Madison wrote in an email shared with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The volume, duration and closeness of the planes overhead take over the whole environment, even inside with windows closed."

The F-35s have been flying out of Madison's Truax Field Air National Guard Base, at the Dane County Regional Airport, since late April of last year. However, the process of bringing the jets to Madison took about seven years. Many citizens, activists and organizations protested the jets from the time the possibility of their arrival was announced and have continued to oppose them for a variety of reasons.

Here's a short overview of the new fighter jets and a look into the controversy they've caused in Wisconsin's capital city.

A F-35 Lightning flies above during the EAA AirVenture air show on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis.

Why are F-35 fighter jets flying out of Madison?

The F-35 jets are part of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing. The 115th Fighter Wing is stationed at Truax Field on the northeast side of Madison. The jets take off from Truax and fly over the Madison area when completing training exercises.

F-35s first arrived at Truax on April 25, 2023. This made Wisconsin's the second Air National Guard fighter wing to receive the new jet, which was in development for almost two decades.

In 2019, Burlington, Vt.'s 158th Fighter Wing was the first to receive the F-35. Like in Madison, citizens in Vermont protested and advocated against the jets' arrival due to their noise and other potential negative impacts.

A woman plugs her ears as a F-35 Lightning flies above during the EAA AirVenture air show on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis.

What are F-35 fighter jets?

The F-35 Lightning II is a single-seat, single-engine fighter jet created by Lockheed Martin. Each jet costs about $100 million, according to Madison's Channel 3000.

It can fly at "1.6 times the speed of sound," but the jet is also "a combination stealth plane, making it harder to see, and a flying computer with an array of sensors, radar and six cameras that allow pilots to see much more," Journal Sentinel reporter Meg Jones wrote in 2016.

At Truax, the F-35s replaced the 115th Fighter Wing's aging fleet of F-16s, which were built in the late 1980s. The 115th's last F-16s left Truax in October 2022 after flying there for nearly three decades.

How long will the F-35s fly out of Madison?

It is unknown how long the F-35s will fly out of Truax Field, but there is no indication that they'll stop any time soon. In fact, training fighter pilots has been the 115th's mission at Truax for decades.

Since 1948, the airbase has hosted numerous military aircraft, regularly updating the fleet and replacing old jets with new ones. In 1993, the F-16s replaced the A-10s. Before that, F-89 Scorpions, F-102A Delta Daggers, A-37 Dragonflies and more each called Truax Field home at different times.

Some Madison residents say the F-35s are disruptive and noticeably louder than the F-16s

Like the F-35s, the F-16s often flew over communities in north and east Madison. Multiple residents the Journal Sentinel spoke to said the F-16s were also noisy and disruptive, but they said the F-35s are noticeably louder.

The process of bringing the F-35s to Truax took about seven years. In June 2016, Truax Field was named as one of 18 Air National Guard bases being considered as a base for the F-35. By December 2016, it was one of five bases under consideration. In April 2020, it was officially announced, after protest from members of the community, that the F-35s were coming to Truax Field.

There has been debate about how loud the F-35s are and whether the noise levels predicted and reported by officials have been accurate. Citizens involved with organizations opposed to the jets, such as Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, have participated in volunteer noise monitoring efforts.

Wisconsin Air National Guard pilots in F-16 jets fly over Froedtert Hospital and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, to salute health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

How loud are F-35 fighter jets?

The 115th said the base generally observes "quiet hours" from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., however, flights can occasionally be approved during quiet hours "based on mission requirements."

According to an environmental impact study conducted by the Air Force in 2020, the F-35s cause over 2,200 Madison residents to experience an average sound level of 65 decibels each day. The Federal Aviation Administration has determined 65 decibels to be "the threshold of significant aircraft noise as well as incompatible residential land use."

However, Safe Skies Clean Water director Steven Klafka said this standard is dated, "just based on annoyance and doesn't take into account how the noise would affect the education of the kids in the area or any health effects associated with noise. It's also based on a daily average. So, the short-term, peak noise that happens isn't accounted for."

Studies have found the F-35's peak noise to be as high as at least 115 decibels. Vermont's Environmental Impact Statement found the F-35's peak noise to be as much as four times louder than that of the F-16.

A F-35 Lightning II takes off during the EAA AirVenture show on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wis.

What do Madison's citizens think of having the F-35s nearby?

Citizens and activist groups in Madison have criticized the disruptive noise and other potential threats posed by the F-35s for many years.

In a July 2022 open letter to Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the Wisconsin State Journal sponsored by Safe Skies Clean Water, citizens wrote of the disruption and potentially dangerous health effects the jets would cause to students at the "35 public and private schools and daycare centers within two miles" of Truax Field.

Children's "concentration, attention span, speech development, long-term memory, reading and comprehension skills, and mental health are all negatively impacted by the high decibel noise of military jets," the letter stated.

Baldwin announced support early on for the jets, saying in a statement that the F-35s would provide security and economic benefits to the state.

Meanwhile, those opposed to the jets argue the disruptions they cause will result in an overall negative impact on the economy. Some F-35 opponents also criticize the jets for causing pollution. Additionally, Safe Skies Clean Water argues that the jets' nuclear capability "could increase the possibility of Madison being an enemy target."

Many opposed to the F-35 also point out that low-income and minority residents are disproportionately impacted by the noise and other effects of the jets because many live close to the airport. The Capital Times reported that "There are 13 areas near the airport that are newly exposed to average daily sound levels of over 65 decibels. Six of those have a poverty rate greater than 20%."

Shortly before the F-35s arrived, it was announced that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs would receive a $798,000 grant from the Department of Defense to "conduct community outreach, noise mitigation planning, and prepare for the F-35s arrival at Truax Field."

However, Klafka said that noise mitigation efforts could take multiple years to complete. Some residents have already chosen to move away from neighborhoods near Truax Field due to the noise, Safe Skies Clean Water said.

Klafka and other activists say they want the 115th Fighter Wing to shift its mission from training fighter pilots to something "more compatible" with an urban, residential environment.

"Trading in fighter jets for a new Air National Guard mission, such as medical and disaster relief, will provide more jobs and align more closely with Madison’s progressive values," Safe Skies Clean Water said in its brochure.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why are F-35 fighter jets flying over Madison? What are they?