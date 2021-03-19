Why Facebook's plan to build Instagram for kids is raising 'many concerns'

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read

Instagram executives are looking to welcome kids onto a new version of the platform — and critics have a few concerns.

Instagram is planning to build a version of the app that children under 13 would be permitted to use, BuzzFeed News reported. Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the company is "exploring" this idea.

But the news raised "many concerns," wrote BuzzFeed's Ryan Mac, who pointed out that Instagram "doesn't even have a handle yet on abuse, bullying, and predation of teens" on the regular platform. The company in a blog this week outlined steps it's taking to make Instagram "safer" for young users, including looking to make it "more difficult" for adults "exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior to interact with teens."

There's also the fact that Facebook, which owns Instagram, previously launched Messenger Kids, an app that according to The Verge had a design flaw that allowed "children to enter group chats with unapproved strangers." Facebook said that flaw only affected a small number of chats.

Priya Kumar, a researcher at the University of Maryland, also told BuzzFeed that with YouTube Kids, for example, "a lot of children" who use it have migrated over to the main YouTube platform. Kumar also argued that Instagram for kids would ultimately be a way for Facebook to normalize for children "that social connections exist to be monetized."

Swinburne University lecturer Belinda Barnett argued to the Sydney Morning Herald it's a "bad idea all round," as children under 13 are "at increased risk of predation and bullying." This isn't even to mention the potential legal issues that could arise should the app run into violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, The Verge notes.

Mosseri says there's not yet a "detailed plan" for the app, but he told BuzzFeed that "more and more kids" want to use Instagram, and so the company is exploring a version of it where "where parents have transparency or control."

More stories from theweek.com
Is Rand Paul a real doctor?
Beware the lonely, angry men
White House slammed after reportedly asking staffers to resign over past marijuana use: 'This is absolute bulls---'

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook is developing a new Instagram app specifically for children under 13

    Other versions of ‘Kids’ apps have struggled to keep children safe as self-harm content and abusers find their way onto the platforms

  • Chip Shortages Halt Camaro Production

    This is getting old…

  • Instagram for Kids: Facebook Developing Restricted Version of App for Children Under 13

    Facebook wants to get younger kids using Instagram via a restricted, special-purpose version of the social app that would be managed by parents. The company is forming a new team to build a version of Instagram intended for children under 13, as announced internally at Facebook on Thursday. According to Instagram’s terms of use, you […]

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of bluebird bio, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 13, 2021 - BLUE

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) ("bluebird") between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information ...

  • Why Is Everyone (Still) Talking About GameStop Stock?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) has to be 2021's most interesting stock. The video game retailer started to pick up momentum ahead of the launch of new game consoles from Sony and Microsoft last year, and over the past two months, short-squeeze mania and other big developments have led to incredible swings for the the company's share price. Why is GameStop surging, and what comes next?

  • Credit card debt is 13% below pre-pandemic high

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Stephanie Asymkos discuss reasons for a decline in credit card debt.

  • IRS Delays Tax-Filing Deadline Until Mid-May

    The Internal Revenue Service delayed the main April 15 tax-filing and payment deadlines for individuals until May 17, giving taxpayers and preparers a bit of breathing room in an unusually complicated tax season.

  • How Millennial investors are changing online trading

    Ryan Belanger-Saleh, Gatsby Co-Founder joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss how Gatsby, an options trading platform, is taking on Robinhood.

  • Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week

    When stocks have a high short interest rate that indicates that investors believe their share prices will decline soon. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Gamestop, Academy Sports, Rocket Companies, and Gogo Inc. 1.GameStop Corp- 41.22% GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is the largest retail gaming store in the world. They offer a wide selection of the latest video games and electronics. Online Reddit users have been rapidly buying up GameStop shares , which has been driving up the price in recent months. Increases in the GameStop's share price have caused huge losses for some hedge funds that had positions betting against GameStop. Gamestock stop went up around 0.80% on Wednesday after having a very successful trading session. 2. Tanger Factory Outlet Stores- 39.98% Tanger Factory Outlet Stores (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust that targets shopping centers and outlet centers in the United States. Tanger Factory Outlet Stores' short interest recently has gone up this year due to an online short squeeze trend led by online investors. Tanger suffered from lower sales numbers this past year due to many retail closures. Online traders have piled on this investment which has quickly risen this stock's short interest. 3. Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc- 37.18% Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. They offer localized merchandising strategy and value proposition in order to target a wide range of consumers. Academy Sports has been heavily shorted over the past few weeks due to rapid short selling online which has seemed to help increase the company's revenue and online exposure. 4. Rocket Companies Inc - 35.73% Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) is an online mortgage provider that provides industry-leading real estate, mortgage and financial services. They work to enable home ownership and financial freedom with trusted digital solutions for complex transactions. Their revenue is up nearly 150% so far this year after generating over 15.7B in the past year. See also: How to buy Rocket Companies. 5. Gogo Inc- 35.04% Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) provides in-flight broadband Internet service and other connectivity services for commercial and business aircraft. They operate in Chicago, Illinois and the global In-flight Connectivity is expected to gain market growth in 2021. The In-flight Connectivity market has grown in popularity around North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa this past year which has definitely benefited Gogo Inc. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors5 Retirement Strategies for Young Adults© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes

    After having bitterly criticized Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) upcoming privacy updates to its iOS 14 operating system for months, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that his social media company will be “in a good position” when Apple enforces the rules. What Happened: In a clubhouse meeting on Thursday, Zuckerberg said the privacy changes could benefit Facebook if more businesses decide to sell goods directly through Facebook and Instagram, according to a report by CNBC. Apple’s privacy changes could make it harder for business to use their data to find customers who would want to use their products outside of Facebook’s platforms, the social media company's CEO added. See Also: Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple One Of Facebook's Biggest Competitors Now Why It Matters: Facebook has previously campaigned against the proposed changes to Apple’s iOS by taking the stand that it is against small businesses. Earlier this month, Zuckerberg noted that the privacy changes would make it harder for small businesses to reach customers using targeted advertising. The privacy rule changes will result in user permission becoming mandatory for displaying targeted advertisements, according to Apple. Facebook will thus be required to gain user permission before accessing an iPhone’s advertising identifier or IDFA, which is used by companies selling mobile ads to help target ads. Facebook said in August last year that Apple’s privacy changes will impact targeted advertising on its platform and it observed a 50% drop in Audience Network publisher revenue in its testing. Facebook is the second-largest recipient of advertisement revenues after Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). See also: How To Buy Facebook Stock Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.9% lower on Thursday at $278.62, while Apple shares closed about 3.4% lower at $120.53. Read Next: Take A Sneak Peek At The Weirdly-Shaped New PlayStation5 Virtual Reality Controller See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla, Apple Power Component Supplier Slashes China Workforce By About HalfPeloton Partners With Adidas To Create New Apparel Line: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Omaze is giving away $20,000 to build a dream PC

    Enter to win $20,000 to build your dream PC at Omaze, with the proceeds going to Gamers Outreach.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Facebook, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FB ). The company's stock saw a decent...

  • Facebook to launch version of Instagram for children under 13, documents show

    “We have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list.” Buzzfeed News was the first to report on the development of the platform when they obtained an internal document. “I’m excited to announce that going forward, we have identified youth work as a priority for Instagram and have added it to our H1 priority list,” Vishal Shah, Instagram’s vice president of product, wrote on an employee message board on Thursday according to the report.

  • Instagram for kids? Facebook explores creating a platform for users under 13

    Facebook is looking into creating an Instagram for users under 13, something a watchdog believes it's not in the company's or kids' best interests.

  • The Power of Napping

    Resting during the day isn't just about catching up on lost sleep, it's self-care.

  • Long-haul COVID-19 can happen in kids, too

    Like adults, children can suffer from long-haul symptoms after having the coronavirus, the Washington Post reports.The big picture: Cases are rare but growing, doctors told the Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of the more than 3 million U.S. children who have tested positive for the virus, few have been hospitalized and even fewer have died."But some children — whether they had mild or severe cases, or no symptoms at all — are developing problems that last for weeks or months after their initial infection," the Post reports. Symptoms include fatigue, headache and heart palpitations.Between the lines: Early on in the pandemic, when many children were staying home, long COVID seemed to be a condition reserved for adults. But as schools and sports reopened, more children became infected, and it became clear that children are also vulnerable.Go deeper: Experts look into whether COVID vaccines could help long-haulersMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Facebook Building a Version of Instagram For Kids Under 13

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is building a version of the photo-sharing tool Instagram specifically for children under the age of 13, an effort to get its popular products into the hands of the next generation of internet users.The new app was announced internally Thursday, but is not yet launched. Instagram currently requires that users must be at least 13 years old. BuzzFeed News previously reported on Instagram Kids.Instagram, bought by Facebook almost a decade ago for $1 billion, has become one of its most popular products at a time when its main social networking property has failed to resonate with some younger users.“Increasingly kids are asking their parents if they can join apps that help them keep up with their friends,” Joe Osborne, a Facebook spokesman, said in a statement. “Right now there aren’t many options for parents, so we’re working on building additional products -- like we did with Messenger Kids -- that are suitable for kids, managed by parents. We’re exploring bringing a parent-controlled experience to Instagram to help kids keep up with their friends, discover new hobbies and interests, and more.”Messenger Kids is a version of Facebook’s messaging app for pre-teens. That app includes a number of parental controls, but a flaw previously allowed some kids to chat with people their parents had not approved. The incident sparked concern from regulators that it didn’t adequately protect children.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

    A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual." The rape allegation follows claims on social media in January by several women who accused the 34-year-old actor of emotional and physical abuse, and said he shared violent sexual fantasies.

  • Keep using AstraZeneca COVID shots to save lives, WHO tells Europe

    The benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh any risks and countries across Europe should continue to use it to help save lives, the World Health Organization's European director said on Thursday. Hans Kluge noted that Europe's medicines regulators are investigating a small number of cases of blood clots in the region that have prompted around a dozen EU governments to suspend us of the AstraZeneca shot.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration