Why fans think this is the final season of 'And Just Like That...'

Is "And Just Like That..." ending after Season Two?

Some fans on social media are worried that recent milestone events on the show may spell the end for Max's "Sex and the City" reboot.

The Aug. 17 episode, titled “The Last Supper Part One: Appetizer,” the first part of the two-part Season Two finale, was jam-packed with storylines that viewers feel as though they are completing their arcs.

Kristin Davis (Max)

"This feels like the show is winding down to the end," one concerned fan wrote in a comment on the official "And Just Like That..." Instagram page.

"It feels very final. I know it said season finale but it feels like series finale," another fan wrote on Reddit.

Others on Reddit pointed out that with the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, Max may opt to wrap up the show now.

When asked about the possibility of "And Just Like That" ending this season, HBO, the parent company of Max, told TODAY.com that it has “nothing to share at this time.”

Let's examine some plot points that have fans talking.

And Just Like That... (Craig Blankenhorn / Warner Bros.)

Carrie sold her old apartment, but where will she land?

This season, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) sold her longtime Manhattan apartment, the pad she lived in as a single woman throughout the "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That..." series. Viewers saw Carrie and Aidan get back together this season, and Carrie bought a new apartment for the two of them.

But after Aidan's youngest son Wyatt's car accident in Virginia, he's regretting not being more available for his children. Will Carrie become a single woman again in the finale, as some fans have speculated? Or will she leave the Big Apple altogether to go live with Aidan on his farm?

"We're not getting a third season," someone wrote on Instagram. "Aidan will decide to go back to Virginia to stay there permanently for his boys, and Carrie will be the 'single girl eternal.'"

Kristin Davis (Craig Blankenhorn / Max)

Charlotte got her groove back as a working mom

Charlotte (Kristin Davis) always longed to be a wife and mother so it's ironic that, after achieving that, she's realized how much she misses having a life of her own. The last few episodes of Season Two have shown Charlotte thriving while working at an art gallery again — and also getting annoyed by her kids when they pester her at work.

After she sells an expensive painting to pop star Sam Smith, Charlotte celebrates with her colleagues over drinks. In the subsequent hilarious but moving scene, Charlotte arrives home, tipsy, and defiantly tells hubby Harry (Evan Handler) and their kids, "I was a person before you. I was a person before all of you!"

In other words, are viewers seeing Charlotte's storyline reaching its conclusion? Despite herself, traditional Charlotte had realized she's a throughly modern woman, juggling work and family, sloppily and happily.

"I’m loving how Charlotte is finally asserting herself and setting boundaries with those bratty kids," raved one Instagram user.

And Just Like That (Craig Blankenhorn / MAX)

Miranda got her personality back

After spending what some viewers deemed as far too long chasing after Che (Sara Ramirez), the newly single Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has finally remembered she's a confident, independent, no-nonsense woman who doesn't take any guff.

Miranda is killing it as an intern for Human Rights Watch, and she's standing up for herself again personally. After hearing Che make jokes about their previous sex life in their new stand-up comedy routine, Miranda confronts Che outside the club and lets them have it.

As one fan noted on Instagram, "This is the Miranda we know and love. Welcome back."

Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch (MAX)

Stanford's spiritual send-off

Stanford's storyline also wrapped up this week. Part one of the season finale included a tender scene where Carrie reveals to Anthony (Mario Cantone) that Stanford, who was played by the late Willie Garson, has begun a new life as a Shinto monk in Japan.

The scene toasting to the character was particularly moving as Garson passed away in 2021 at age 57. The toast to "Stanny" was a posthumous farewell to the beloved character.

Samantha will return for the final episode of Season Two. (Entertainment Pictures / Alamy)

The return of Samantha

"AJLT" fans have been clamoring for Kim Cattrall's return as Samantha ever since it was announced in May. Absent since the revival debuted, Cattrall was convinced by the CEO of HBO to return for a brief cameo in Season Two's final episode.

Now with online chatter about "AJLT" ending this season, some viewers are wondering if Samantha's return has a deeper meaning.

Does Samantha come back to give the four original "SATC" characters closure, as many users on Reddit believe?

Powerhouse real estate agent Seema has fallen in love. (Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max)

Seema has fallen in love

Powerhouse real estate agent Seema (Sarita Choudhury) has long been single and independent, but she's also been candid about wanting to find true love. Still, Seema surprised even herself when she blurted out "I love you" to her Marvel movie director suitor Ravi (Armin Amiri) in bed. Then, Ravi said it back. Could Seema have found her own happy ending?

A spin-off starring Carrie’s tenant?

Some on social media are wondering if a new "SATC" series is in the works that will focus on Lisette Alee (Katerina Tannenbaum), the hip young jeweler who bought Carrie’s apartment.

“I feel like this will be the last season with a spin-off with (Carrie’s) young neighbor being the ‘new Carrie,’ one fan wrote on Instagram.

The two-part Season Two finale is called ‘The Last Supper.’ Is it another hint?

Even the title of the first installment of the Season Two finale — “The Last Supper — Part One” — has fans worried that the end is near.

The title refers to the "Last Supper" dinner party that Carrie is hosting to bid farewell to her old apartment. But many fans can't help but wonder: Does the title have two meanings?

This article was originally published on TODAY.com