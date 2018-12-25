Why FDC Limited (NSE:FDC) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of FDC Limited (NSE:FDC), it is a company with robust financial health as well as a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on FDC here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to FDC is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 23% underlying the notable 21% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2021. FDC’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that FDC manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. FDC seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 45.17x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:FDC Future Profit December 25th 18 More

Next Steps:

For FDC, there are three key factors you should further examine:

Historical Performance: What has FDC’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is FDC worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FDC is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of FDC? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

