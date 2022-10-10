'Why should we fear for our life?': Chicago Chinatown residents demand justice after recent crimes

Community leaders and residents in Chicago’s Chinatown held a rally to protest against crime in the neighborhood.

Leaders and several neighborhood organizations came together to demand change and take a stand against violence on Saturday.

Residents demanded heightened police presence for the city and called for stricter laws and tougher penalties to keep offenders behind bars.

“We are very, very upset about the increased criminal activities,” Hong Liu, executive director of Midwest Asian Health Association, told WGN9.

“We want justice, we want to have penalties for those people who commit crimes and kill people,” Liu added.

During the rally, community activist Dr. Kim Tee discussed incidents that have left the community in fear.

Last week, a resident shot a suspected burglar who had entered his residence in the 300 block of West 24th Place on Oct. 3. In April, a 61-year-old Chinese father was brutally beaten, robbed, carjacked and “left for dead” near Chinatown. In December 2021, a 71-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight while walking down the street.

“The residents, the business owners, they are fearful for their life,” Tee reportedly said. “I mean, why should we fear for our life? We should not need to.”

“What I believe, justice should be colorblind,” resident Allen Pan said. “No one is above the law.”

Leaders also encouraged others to report violence and join them in the fight against crime in Chinatown.

“We want safety. We want to fight against the crime. We want a peaceful Chinatown,” one resident reportedly said.

Featured Image via CBS News

