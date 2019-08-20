We talked to experts on aging about the 2020 field. Here’s what they told us.

Joe Biden was lying on the operating table and about to get surgery for his second brain aneurysm when the doctor told him he might not recover.

“What's the most likely thing that will happen if I live?” Biden asked him. “Well,” the doctor replied, “the side of the brain that the first aneurysm is on controls your ability to speak.”

That’s when the gaffe-prone Biden thought to himself: “Why in the hell didn’t they tell me this before the '88 campaign?’ It could’ve saved us all a lot of trouble, you know what I mean?”

That joke, which Biden told in a speech in 2013, has taken on new relevance now that he’s on the campaign trail for president again and facing questions about his gaffes. Though Biden has a longstanding reputation for verbal flubs, they’re now inextricably linked to the 76-year-old’s age.

But concerns about Biden’s age and mental fitness are likely overblown, according to experts on aging and the brain, as well as actuarial tables used by the insurance industry to estimate the health and longevity of customers.

The two brain aneurysms Biden suffered in 1988 were fully treated and he showed no signs of mental trouble as a result, said Dr. Neal Kassell, who performed the surgery on Biden three decades ago. Nor did Biden suffer any brain damage that could come back to haunt him in old age, Kassell said.

“He is every bit as sharp as he was 31 years ago. I haven’t seen any change,” Kassell said. “I can tell you with absolute certainty that he had no brain damage, either from the hemorrhage or from the operations that he had. There was no damage whatsoever.”

Biden isn’t the only presidential candidate facing questions about age — five of them are 70 or older, including 73-year-old Donald Trump — but there's reason not to fret about the others, either.

The oldest candidate, Bernie Sanders, will turn 78 next month — eclipsing the average life expectancy for a man in the United States by two years. The youngest of the septuagenarian candidates is Elizabeth Warren, 70. Trump’s little-known Republican challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, is 74.

With the prospect that the next president might be the oldest ever to take office, a team of researchers with the American Federation for Aging Research released a study last month to answer this morbid question: How likely is he or she to die in office?

The answer: Not very.

The candidates “have prospects for survival that extend well beyond the four-year term of the office. The bottom line is their chronological age does not matter at all,” Dr. S. Jay Olshansky, who led the study, said.

Of course the researchers can't predict death: Their life-expectancy projections for the candidates are based on estimates of the entire population contained in actuarial tables used by the insurance industry and the Social Security Administration. There’s no better way to estimate the longevity or health of the candidates without individual medical examinations and a look at their medical records, they said.

But “there was nothing we could see that would lead us to believe that the age of an individual, in and of itself, should be a disqualifying factor to run for president,” Olshansky said.

For someone of Sanders' age and gender, the study pegs the chances of surviving a four-year term at 76.8 percent. The corresponding figures for the other candidates are Biden at 79.2 percent, Weld at 83.6 percent, Trump at 84.8 percent and Warren at 91.8 percent.

But Olshansky points out that presidential candidates are probably healthier than the average U.S. citizen — and will likely live longer than the average as a result. People who have good health care, are more highly educated and have pensions generally live longer.

“They all belong to a subgroup of the population that is privileged. And privileged subgroups tend to live longer and better than the average,” Olshansky said. “Despite Bernie Sanders perhaps claiming otherwise, he’s part of the 1 percent. Actually, it’s more like 1/100 of 1 percent.”

Olshansky said the older candidates could belong to a group of what are called “superagers,” people who live into their 80s but show a mental sharpness as if they were in their 50s or 60s.

Emily Rogalski, a Northwestern University neuroscientist and associate psychiatry and behavioral sciences professor who specializes in studying superagers, said it’s exceedingly difficult to “determine someone’s cognitive abilities simply by knowing someone’s chronological age.”