Why Feeling Confident About Your Retirement Savings May Be Dangerous

Preparing for retirement is tricky, and it takes a lot of hard work and sacrifices to be able to save enough to enjoy your golden years comfortably.

Despite the challenges of accumulating enough savings to retire comfortably, 38% of retirees say they felt either extremely or very confident in their savings before they retired, according to a poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That may sound like a good thing -- and on the surface, it is. There are plenty of startling statistics about how unprepared the average American is for retirement, so it appears to be a positive shift when nearly four in 10 workers say they are confident in their savings.

However, confidence can sometimes be dangerous, because it encourages you to let your guard down. The average retiree is expected to outlive their savings by around eight to 10 years, according to a study from the World Economic Forum, so even though so many current retirees are confident about how much they have saved, the average retiree will still likely run out of money at some point.

Retirement is more expensive than you may think, and underestimating how much you need to save can lead to a financial disaster down the road. Here's how to ensure you're accurately estimating the cost of retirement so you can be truly confident in your savings.

The true cost of retirement

How much your retirement will cost depends on your lifestyle, so it differs for everyone. That said, it may be more expensive than you'd expect.

The average American age 65 and older spends around $46,000 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. At that rate, if you were to spend, say, 25 years in retirement, you'd end up spending roughly $1.15 million -- not accounting for inflation.

Also, if you face expensive health issues as you age, healthcare costs could cause your spending to skyrocket. Long-term care alone can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars; you can expect to pay around $6,800 per month for a semiprivate room in a nursing home, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which adds up to approximately $81,600 per year. Roughly 70% of retirees will need long-term care at some point, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, and the average person who needs long-term care requires it for around three years. At $81,600 per year, that's a total cost of nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

As if that number isn't hard enough to swallow, the kicker is that Medicare doesn't cover long-term care -- so all those expenses will likely have to be paid for out of pocket.

In short, retirement can be incredibly expensive. However, roughly 75% of workers think retirement will cost less than $1 million, according to a survey from American Advisors Group, and nearly 40% think it will cost less than $250,000.

This is where confidence can be dangerous when planning for retirement. If you've banked $250,000 in savings, and you're confident that's enough to last the rest of your life, you might stop saving, thinking you've reached your goal. Or you might even choose to retire early under the assumption that your savings will last as long as you need them to. While confidence itself isn't necessarily a bad thing, it's crucial that you also have realistic expectations about how far your money will go in retirement.